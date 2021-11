There were plenty of rumours going around about the vivo V23e before it is launches. Here we spotted the full tech specs leaks of the device and it might launch soon. According to sources, the V23e will come in 2 colour variants which are Moonlight Dance and Dawn Melodies. The device will feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. As for the cameras, it sports a 50MP selfie snapper and a triple rear camera with 64MP (main camera) + 8MP (ultrawide lens) + 2MP (macro lens). Other than that, it is powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual SIM, and USB-Type C.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO