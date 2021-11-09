Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 10: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Mooney among top free agent pickups after Monday night breakouts

What a wild and strange fantasy week. Entering Monday Night Football, the QB1 on the week is Mike White, with Jimmy Garoppolo right on his heels. The Jets boast two top 10 scoring running backs in Michael Carter (RB1) and Ty Johnson (RB). While the top of the wide receiver scoring was dotted with more familiar names, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Randall Cobb, and Jamal Agnew all found their way to get into the top 20. And just for kicks, Dan Arnold is your TE2 on the week. We didn't have to worry about many byes last week with just two teams off, but Week 9 bumps that number up to four with the Lions, Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Football Team all on hiatus this week. As always, we also have a new set of injuries to deal with, the most fantasy-relevant being the loss of Derrick Henry. James Robinson was also injured Sunday, but fortunately, he's listed as day to day and should be able to go next week. Let's dive into these week 9 waiver wire pickups!

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO