When Robert Saleh and the Jets look across the sideline in Week 8, they’ll see a team that was exactly where they are a few seasons ago. The Bengals were one of the worst teams in the NFL from 2019-2020, winning just six games during Zac Taylor’s first two seasons in Cincinnati. But now the Bengals should win their sixth game in 2021 against the lowly Jets after starting the year 5-2. They look like one of the best teams in the league behind Joe Burrow, a high-powered offense and a great defense.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO