It is no secret that Nets’ superstar James Harden has not been performing to the best of his abilities during the Nets first few games this season. Over the first five games of the season, Harden averaged just 16.6 points on shooting 36% from the field. Luckily, this past Friday night, we saw a glimpse of Harden’s full potential as he recorded 29 points while draining 16 of his 19 free throws.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO