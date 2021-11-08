‘Midnight Run’ Sequel To Star Regina Hall, Robert De Niro To Produce

Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway has signed on to direct the upcoming The Preacher's Wife remake. According to Deadline, the new film will be a present-day “reimagining” of the 1996 original film and will feature original cast member Courtney B. Vance. As you may recall, the original film, directed by Penny Marshall, starred Denzel Washington as Dudley, an angel who comes to Earth to help a preacher, played by Vance, and his wife, Julia, portrayed by the late Whitney Houston, save their church and family. The film became a popular holiday staple and its soundtrack remains one of the best-selling gospel albums of all time. Additional casting on the new The Preacher's Wife has yet to be announced.
