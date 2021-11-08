CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Midnight Run’ Sequel To Star Regina Hall, Robert De Niro To Produce

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidnight Run, one of the great action-comedies ever, is about to get a true sequel. THR reports Girls Trip actress Regina Hall will produce and star in the film, joined by original star...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 0

Related
celebritypage.com

Regina Hall Talks Upcoming Films & Memorable Roles In Her Career

With three movies on the way, Regina Hall is opening up on all of her incredible recent performances. Launching her career with the Scary Movie franchise, Regina Hall has built up quite the resume starring in a wide array of comedies and dramas. Our correspondent, Rachel Smith, first talked to Regina about one of her most well-known performances in Think Like a Man Too.
MOVIES
wbch.com

Anthony Hemingway to helm 'The Preacher's Wife' remake; Regina King to direct, produce 'A Man in Full' for Netflix

Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway has signed on to direct the upcoming The Preacher's Wife remake. According to Deadline, the new film will be a present-day “reimagining” of the 1996 original film and will feature original cast member Courtney B. Vance. As you may recall, the original film, directed by Penny Marshall, starred Denzel Washington as Dudley, an angel who comes to Earth to help a preacher, played by Vance, and his wife, Julia, portrayed by the late Whitney Houston, save their church and family. The film became a popular holiday staple and its soundtrack remains one of the best-selling gospel albums of all time. Additional casting on the new The Preacher's Wife has yet to be announced.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Grodin
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Tim Story
Person
Robert De Niro
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Simon Cowell Horrified And Insulted By Castmate’s Gift

Simon Cowell is less than impressed about an insulting statue of him that was erected inside a Las Vegas hotel. The America’s Got Talent judge was gifted the gold bust by his co-star Sofia Vergara as a prank on TV earlier this year. That statue has now been placed inside the aforementioned hotel.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Trip
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shine My Crown

Tessa Thompson: ‘I Acknowledge Many Black Women Look at Me and Don’t Feel Represented and Don’t Feel Seen’

Tessa Thompson is one of the lead roles in Netflix’s new movie, “Passing.”. Thompson plays Irene Redfield, who is staggered by her close friend’s lifestyle. Irene lives in Harlem with her husband, a Black doctor. Ruth Negga stars as the “passing” Clare Kendry, who is married to Alexander Skarsgård — an openly racist white man. Clare, who lives in a nice part of Manhattan, keeps the truth from her white husband.
MOVIES
The Independent

Adele opens up about pain of missing her son in Oprah Winfrey interview

Adele has opened up about the pain of missing her young son, Angelo, in a candid new interview with Oprah Winfrey.The singer-songwriter alludes to her feelings about being separated from her son due to work demands in the track “Hold On”, from her forthcoming album 30.Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for the US TV special Adele: One Night Only, the artist said that the song was inspired by advice given to her by her friends.“The lyrics of this song are so brutally honest,” said Winfrey, reading some of Adele’s lyrics back to her.“I’m such a mess / The harder that...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy