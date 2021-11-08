CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Vitamin D and Disease Prevention: Worth Another Look?

By Nancy Walsh
MedPage Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplementation was associated with a decreased likelihood of autoimmune disease in an ancillary analysis of a large randomized trial. During 5 years of follow-up in a cohort of almost 17,000 adults, there were 123 incident cases of autoimmune disease among...

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

