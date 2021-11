Researchers at Trinity are providing fresh insights into joint inflammation in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The condition currently affects about 1 percent of the world's population and about 2,000 new cases are diagnosed annually in Ireland. Patients suffering from RA require lifelong treatment and can experience joint destruction, pain and disability, as well as depression, and social isolation. While treatments are improving, there is still a very real need to identify new treatment strategies, as unfortunately only one in every four patients will reach full remission.

