Kingfisher is set to reveal another jump in sales next week as it continues to ride the DIY wave that swept the UK during the pandemic.The B&Q and Screwfix owner enjoyed a bumper period of trading as demand soared through lockdowns and analysts say that this shows little sign of waning.Sales were up 22% on the previous year when the firm updated the city on its half-year results in September and analysts are predicting another jump of 11.8% for the three months to October compared to 2019 when it reveals its latest trading update on Friday November 19.The group is...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO