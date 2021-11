Andrews University has named a new director of innovation and entrepreneurship. Matías Soto has been appointed to the role. Andrews University tells us more:. In August, Matías Soto, former teacher and experienced tech startup officer, was appointed as director of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Andrews University. In this role, Soto will be responsible for overseeing innovation efforts at the Office of Innovation & Entrepreneurship, as well as supervising the certificate program.

