Medeljazz Quartet: Versature

Guitarist Javier Subatin may have gotten his start in his native Argentina, but he's been in Europe since 2014, when he began working in Paris. An eventual relocation to Portugal put him in contact with some of that country's most adventurous improvisers. His debut release, Autotelic, was a duo record with João Paulo Esteves da Silva, released in 2018 on Portugal's Sintoma label, and he followed it up with Variaciones, a self-produced quintet album in 2019 and a trio album, Trance, with saxophonist Daniel Sousa and drummer Diogo Alexandre on ears&eyes Records in 2020. Subatin's prodigious output, and the sheer diversity of personnel on his releases thus far, reveals a restless creative spirit that seems hard to contain within conventional jazz categories. His 2021 album, Mountains, exhibits the same peripatetic sensibility, with another new group of colleagues from Portugal's ever-fertile scene.
