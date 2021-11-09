Medeljazz Quartet: Versature

A change of personnel means major upheaval for any ensemble, and when that ensemble is as finely balanced an organism as a string quartet, the upheaval can assume seismic proportions. Three years ago, Harumi Rhodes took over as the second violin in the Takács Quartet in what seemed from their subsequent concerts to have been a seamless transition, one in which the qualities of ensemble and instinctive musical understanding that set the group apart from almost all their peers seemed to have been effortlessly preserved. Last summer there was another change: Geraldine Walther, who had been the viola player in the Takács for 15 years, retired; her replacement is Richard O’Neill, and the quartet are now making their first tour of the UK with their new lineup.

