CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Medeljazz Quartet: Versature

By JACK BOWERS
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

Versature is the third album by Paris-bred guitarist Laurent Medelgi and his quartet, Medeljazz, whose other members are pianist Nicolas Fabre, bassist Yves Rossignol and drummer julien Augier. It should be noted at the outset that the foursome works well together and that nothing on the album is less than admirably...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
phillyfunguide.com

Dover Quartet & Davóne Tines, bass-baritone

The phenomenal Dover Quartet is joined by “charismatic, full-voiced” (New York Times) bass-baritone Davóne Tines in a powerful collaboration of works for voice and string quartet. Tines is the only singer besides the composer to perform By and By, Caroline Shaw’s work of Appalachian-inspired themes. The Dovers take their name from Barber’s atmospheric evocation of the sea, Dover Beach, which showcases this rising opera star in concert with the Quartet.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Portico Quartet

Electronic tones come to the fore on the London-based instrumental group's second album of the year. On ‘Ultraviolet,’ the third track on Portico’s latest album, Monument, lush electronics collide with distant twinkles, and somewhere far away, above those warm instrumentals, a saxophone croons. The sound is a little jazz, a little ambient, a little post rock, which is a genre-blended style that Portico Quartet has come to perfect over six studio albums. It’s also a delicate, muted form – not necessarily ultraviolet, but vibrant nonetheless.
ROCK MUSIC
skiddle.com

Sunday Concerts: Eusebius Quartet

In 2018 the Eusebius Quartet were finalists in the Royal Over-Seas League Music Competition. In 2018 the Eusebius Quartet were finalists in the Royal Over-Seas League Music Competition, and they have frequently been invited to perform live on BBC Radio 3's 'In Tune'. ---------------------- We are pleased to be able...
MUSIC
wbgo.org

Houston Person dazzles with a return to the groovy organ quartet sound on 'Live in Paris'

Saxophonist Houston Person's constant connectivity with listeners and concert goers has made him a favorite on the international music scene for nearly 60 years. "I've always been an audience guy," Person shares in this episode of Let Me Tell You 'Bout It. "I believe in bringing the audience along and enticing them to inspire me to take [the performances] further."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Suburban Times

ICYMI: Oct. 12 String Quartets

In case you missed the Oct. 12 performance by the String Quartets at Slavonian Hall in Old Town Tacoma, watch it below. In 2021-22, Classical Tuesdays is delighted to host a hybrid season of live concerts and video. Performed by. Maria Sampen and Svend Ronning, violin. Timothy Christie, viola and...
TACOMA, WA
Billings Gazette

Rastrelli Cello Quartet performs 'Brahms to Beatles' in Feb. 2022

Alberta Bair Theater has added classical musicians Rastrelli Cello Quartet to its Outstanding Performances series. The quartet will perform Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. “The Beatles is a perfect example that music is the international language, which everybody can understand without understanding the words,” says Kira Kraftzoff, artistic director, in a press release. “And this is what brings all human beings together.”
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Alberto Braida: Cats In The Kitchen

Cats In The Kitchen by the trio of Alberto Braida, Silvia Bolognesi, and Cristiano Calcagnile is the embodiment of la sprezzatura, an Italian expression that has no equivalent in English but roughly translates as doing something extremely well without showing that it took any effort. The nine compositions penned by Braida, an accomplished pianist whose recent releases include From Here From There (We Insist! Records, 2021), a bewitching duo with Giancarlo Nino Locatelli, were inspired by a drawing his young daughter made. Like the simple artwork, these compositions are childlike and wide-eyed. But to paraphrase the Old Testament, "from the mouth of babes, comes strength and wisdom."
MUSIC
The Guardian

Takács Quartet review – immaculate as ever but new lineup needs to settle

A change of personnel means major upheaval for any ensemble, and when that ensemble is as finely balanced an organism as a string quartet, the upheaval can assume seismic proportions. Three years ago, Harumi Rhodes took over as the second violin in the Takács Quartet in what seemed from their subsequent concerts to have been a seamless transition, one in which the qualities of ensemble and instinctive musical understanding that set the group apart from almost all their peers seemed to have been effortlessly preserved. Last summer there was another change: Geraldine Walther, who had been the viola player in the Takács for 15 years, retired; her replacement is Richard O’Neill, and the quartet are now making their first tour of the UK with their new lineup.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allaboutjazz.com

Paula Shocron, Nendo Dango & Steven Bernstein

Following up on music by Argentinean pianist, Paula Shocron, led me to Nendo Dango Records, the Buenos Aires label run by Shocron and her partner, drummer Pablo Díaz. This episode features very forward-thinking music from several Nendo Dango releases. There's also more piano from a new recording by Australian Alister Spence and Japan's Satoko Fujii. Their second duo album, Any News, was created during the pandemic via the internet entirely. Steven Bernstein's latest project with his Millennial Territory Orchestra features his own compositions for the first time, not covers, while Ed Palermo's big band does lock in on someone else's music—blues man, Edgar Winter.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Patricia Bosshard / Onceim - CoO: Sillons - Reflets

Aside from the music, the best thing about this album is that its release signals the Potlatch label is alive and well. (Having released four CDs in 2016 and three in 2017, Potlatch released none in 2018, one in 2019, none in 2020.) In addition to this album, 2021 sees the release of a second, a duo album by Pascal Battus and Michel Doneda. Good news.
MUSIC
theberkshireedge.com

CONCERT PREVIEW: Armen Donelian Quartet at The Foundry Saturday, Nov. 13

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — The people of Armenia must be deeply grateful to pianist Armen Donelian, because nobody has put traditional Armenian music on the map quite the way he has, blending 18th-century Armenian folk songs with jazz harmonies and rhythms, the result appearing on a CD called “Sayat-Nova: Songs of My Ancestors.” And the people of West Stockbridge are going to be grateful, too, when Donelian, bassist David Clark, drummer George Schuller, and vocalist Dominique Eade perform selections from that CD and others, along with a good number of jazz standards, at The Foundry in West Stockbridge November 13 at 8 p.m. They’ll be grateful because Donelian’s blendings of Armenian folk music with jazz satisfies a musical longing we never knew we had with jazz of a sort we never knew existed.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
allaboutjazz.com

Harold López-Nussa at Freight and Salvage

Cuban piano sensation Harold Lopez-Nussa blessed the Bay Area with a Thursday evening performance at Berkeley's Freight & Salvage venue. He fielded quite an unusual and extraordinary band for the evening's exciting and heart-warming gig for a smallish but intimate crowd, with many musicians in attendance. The front line was...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Greenwood Waltz by Cameron Mizell

"Greenwood Waltz" is a track from Local Folklore by guitarists Cameron Mizell and Charlie Rauh (October 29, 2021, Destiny Records). On Local Folklore, Mizell and Rauh bring their elegant artistry and sensitive musicianship to ten vivid, poetic tracks. Says Rauh, “These songs take inspiration from the understated stories we keep alive through sharing memories, experiences, and wonder with our communities.” Mizell adds, “This album is especially personal to us. The songs are inspired by close relationships and the people who help us get through challenging times, whether that’s our families, friends, neighbors, or each other.” The serene “Greenwood Waltz,” a Mizell original inspired by two of his students, reflects the duo's organic rapport and is characteristic of the sublety and delicate hues woven into the album's music.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Leo Lindberg Trio: Swedish Songbook Series Volume 1

The Leo Lindberg Trio briskly takes us through ten originals that were all written many years ago. Yes, that needs some clarification. Creative Swedish producer and artist Pontus de Wolfe has taken a series of contemporary Swedish songs, dating as far back as 1790, into the future—well, at least into the present. The lyrics are gone. The melodies are enhanced. The tunes swell in the jazz environment. So much so, that there is no need to be familiar with the originals, although it is said that most Swedes are. This is traditional Swedish music given a facelift, and a rhythm section.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Javier Subatin: Mountains

Guitarist Javier Subatin may have gotten his start in his native Argentina, but he's been in Europe since 2014, when he began working in Paris. An eventual relocation to Portugal put him in contact with some of that country's most adventurous improvisers. His debut release, Autotelic, was a duo record with João Paulo Esteves da Silva, released in 2018 on Portugal's Sintoma label, and he followed it up with Variaciones, a self-produced quintet album in 2019 and a trio album, Trance, with saxophonist Daniel Sousa and drummer Diogo Alexandre on ears&eyes Records in 2020. Subatin's prodigious output, and the sheer diversity of personnel on his releases thus far, reveals a restless creative spirit that seems hard to contain within conventional jazz categories. His 2021 album, Mountains, exhibits the same peripatetic sensibility, with another new group of colleagues from Portugal's ever-fertile scene.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Yet another string quartet breaks up

The Chicago-based Spektral Quartet has announced they will disband at the end of this season. They say: ‘Over time, we’ve come to realize that our paths are leading us in different directions,” stated the group in a collective statement. “As one might imagine, the reasons for this are complex and numerous. We believe that given our circumstances, this is the best decision for the four of us, and therefore also for Spektral.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jeremy Monteiro & Alberto Marsico: Jazz-Blues Brothers

You could go a long time without hearing a keyboard and organ duo. Some may remember an explosive recording featuring Michel Petrucciani and Eddy Louiss, Conference du Presse, recorded live in Paris in 1994. What a treat, hard bop from what might seem an unlikely place. You can find it online.
ROCK MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

52 Jazz Tracks for 2021. 44. ‘Doin’ it for Art’ – Stan Tracey Quartet, Captain Adventure, 1975

The 44th of Jon Turney’s weekly selections comes from a classic night at the 100 Club. This recording, a near lifelong favourite, preserves a pretty spectacular night’s playing by all concerned. I heard it at first hand, though the much-cherished memory really attaches to the LP. This is the best of Stan Tracey’s many quartets I think – Art Themen on tenor and soprano, the redoubtable Dave Green on bass, and Bryan Spring, one of the finest drummers the country has ever seen.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

2021 Bartók World Competition for String Quartets Announces Winners

Quartet Integra, which was formed in 2015, consists of violinists Misawa Kyoka and Kikuno Rintaro, violist Yamamoto Itsuki, and cellist Tsukiji Anri. Second prize was awarded to the Vienna-based Chaos String Quartet, and the Sonoro Quartet of Belgium was third. Quartet Integra are currently Chamber Music Fellows at Tokyo's Suntory...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy