Sandra Nkaké, Nexus, Théo Girard, Ed Neumeister & Other New Releases

By LUDOVICO GRANVASSU
 4 days ago

The bonanza continues... another week replete with exciting new music ranging from the groovy to the angular, from the visceral to the playful, bookended by two Italian trumpet maestros, Fabrizio Bosso (in his...

Stephane Payen / Ingrid Laubrock / Chris Tordini / Tom Rainey: All Set

All Set rekindles an alliance dating back to 2002 in London, where French saxophonist Stephane Payen and German saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock first collaborated. Though they kept in touch in the meantime, this 2019 studio date represents their only encounter since. Between times Laubrock has blossomed, becoming one of the leading lights on the New York community, while Payen has consolidated his place on the French scene, working with bands such as Thôt and The Workshop. Joining them for this session are the top drawer rhythm team of Laubrock's frequent partner drummer Tom Rainey and Chris Tordini, bassist of choice for the likes of drummer Tyshawn Sorey and pianist Matt Mitchell.
Jordan Dykstra - Koen Nutters: In Better Shape Than You Found Me

As is true of so much music released in 2021, Covid-19 and the lockdown played vital roles in the creation of In Better Shape Than You Found Me, the first album by the duo of American composer & violinist Jordan Dykstra and Dutch composer Koen Nutters. Having previously had an interest in one another's work, and hung out together in Amsterdam—where Nutters organised a concert of a Dykstra work—in early 2020, when Nutters was in NYC for a gig, Dykstra proposed that he and Nutters collaborate on a piece. The pandemic meant that collaboration involved the two sending material back and forth between them. At the time, Nutters had been working on a piano piece "with chords, scales and lots of long silences," and Dykstra on "a lot of ambient soundscapes using field recordings as the basis of their foundation." Inevitably, the back-and-forth exchanges meant that both these elements became crucial ingredients of the joint work entitled "In Better Shape Than You Found Me," the hour-long piece which comprises the full album of the same name.
Paula Shocron, Nendo Dango & Steven Bernstein

Following up on music by Argentinean pianist, Paula Shocron, led me to Nendo Dango Records, the Buenos Aires label run by Shocron and her partner, drummer Pablo Díaz. This episode features very forward-thinking music from several Nendo Dango releases. There's also more piano from a new recording by Australian Alister Spence and Japan's Satoko Fujii. Their second duo album, Any News, was created during the pandemic via the internet entirely. Steven Bernstein's latest project with his Millennial Territory Orchestra features his own compositions for the first time, not covers, while Ed Palermo's big band does lock in on someone else's music—blues man, Edgar Winter.
Naytronix Releases “Other Possibilities”

“I know people say this a lot, ‘the journey is the thing,’ but that really is something I started thinking about a lot,” he explains. “Making this album wasn’t about finishing the album, because when the album is finished, you just make another one. So I’ve just been trying to enjoy the process of making it more than anything else.”
New Releases, Halloween Jazz Plus A Celebration of Jay Clayton's 80th Birthday

This broadcast celebrates Halloween with new releases from Arnie & Hudge (Arnt Arntzen and Jen Hodge), Sylvie Courvoisier & Mary Halvorson, bassist Dave Young and trombonist Nabou Claerhou with birthday shoutouts to Jay Clayton (80 years young), Amanda Monaco, Julia Lee and more. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic so they can continue to distract, comfort and inspire.
Ten Ka: Sonic Geometry: Structures, Patterns And Forms

Latvian saxophonist and composer Deniss Paškevičs normally has his feet firmly planted in the jazz domain. He has recorded excellent covers of hard bop classics and even reinterpreted John Coltrane's A Love Supreme (Impulse!, 1965). But he also has the inclination to explore different sounds from funk to folk, free improvisation, reggae, and modal musics. With Sonic Geometry: Structures, Patterns And Forms he takes on the nom de plume Ten Ka, in Japanese 天火, "meaning "fire from the sky." Here he weaves various acoustic elements with some old and some new electronic modular soundscapes.
New Releases

The full list of this week's key New Music Friday releases appears at the bottom of the page, but first, some highlights... Little Mix release their greatest hits album Between Us, which also marks their tenth anniversary. As well as including most of their hits (justice for Change Your Life, only available on the Super Deluxe), the collection includes recent single Love (Sweet Love), Cut You Off, the title track and their new single No.
Luther Vandross Estate Strikes $40 Million Deal With Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

The estate of legendary R&B singer Luther Vandross has struck a wide-ranging partnership with Primary Wave Music that sees the company acquiring a stake in the late artist’s publishing, master recording income stream, and name and likeness rights. The company will continue a long-term partnership with the estate to manage all assets. Sources tell Variety the deal is in the $40 million range. Like so many other classic soul singers, Vandross launched his career playing “Amateur Night” at the legendary Apollo Theatre in Harlem while he was in high school. He began working as a background singer and wrote the song “Everybody...
Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
Lil Tjay Involved In Wild London Street Brawl

Southampton, UK – Lil Tjay found himself on the wrong side of an Instagram highlight overseas. In footage shared to No Jumper’s Instagram page, the New York rapper can be seen surrounded by individuals in London after a performance at the O2 Arena. Wearing a black hoodie with matching jeans, Tjay can be seen at the end of the clip yelling at the people who attempted to attack him. Although it’s unclear whether Tjay instigated the fight or was the victim, the “Calling My Phone” rapper made sure he walked away from the fight on his own two feet, telling police and security guards attempting to break it up not to touch him.
City Girls – “Scared”

We last heard from City Girls, the ruthlessly blank-faced Miami duo, when they released their sample-heavy electro jam “Twerkulator” this past summer. That song did OK, but it sadly did not result in the members of Kraftwerk getting writing credits on a massive global hit. But City Girls members Yung Miami and JT have kept up their busy guest-appearance schedule; JT, for instance, is on Summer Walker’s recent hit “Ex For A Reason.” And today, City Girls are back with a new song that sounds nothing like “Twerkulator.”
The Most Popular Country Music Albums of All Time

Country music is rooted in a variety of musical traditions, including American and British folk, jazz, blues and rhythm and blues, cowboy song, Appalachian string bands, and Southern church music. It began to coalesce out of these influences and become its own thing early in the 20th century, and by the 1920s it had become a viable commercial genre of its own.
18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
Billy Joel Compares Taylor Swift To The Beatles

Billy Joel knows a thing or two about songwriting – and he’s convinced that Taylor Swift belongs in some pretty elite company. The Piano Man told USA Today that Swift was “like that generation’s Beatles”, adding “She knows music”. The 72-year-old also had high praise for Adele, calling her “a...
Soul Train Awards Set Silk Sonic, Maxwell, Ashanti, Ari Lennox for Performances (EXCLUSIVE)

The lineup of performers for the Soul Train Awards telecast Thanksgiving weekend is coming into place, with a slate that will include recent chart mainstays like Silk Sonic, Ari Lennox, Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye as well as two artists getting lifetime achievement awards at the ceremony, Maxwell and Ashanti. The show will also feature a freestyling event, the annual “Soul Cypher” jam, that this year will include D-Nice, Musiq Soulchild, Jac Ross, Koryn Hawthorne, Elle Varner and Tone Stith. The freestyling will take off from the late Aaliyah’s 20-year-old hit “Rock the Boat.” Former show host Erykah Badu started the...
Elton John Holds off Lana Del Rey, Duran Duran for U.K. Chart Crown

The Rocket Man’s latest record blasts off for 31,000 chart sales, with 84% of that tally from CD and vinyl sales, the OCC reports. The collaborative collection, which includes the U.K. No. 1 single “Cold Heart” (Pnau Remix) with Dua Lipa, is John’s eighth U.K. No. 1 album and first in almost a decade.
