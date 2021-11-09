CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flin van Hemmen: You Can Know Where The Bombs Fell

By MARK CORROTO
The Dutch-born guitarist turned drummer turned pianist turned studio sound engineer Flin Van Hemmen follows Casting Spells & The Coves (Neither/nor Records, 2019) with You Can Know Where The Bombs Fell, another artifact of his post production and processing of recorded sound. He makes use of samples from the Casting...

Related
allaboutjazz.com

Jordan Dykstra - Koen Nutters: In Better Shape Than You Found Me

As is true of so much music released in 2021, Covid-19 and the lockdown played vital roles in the creation of In Better Shape Than You Found Me, the first album by the duo of American composer & violinist Jordan Dykstra and Dutch composer Koen Nutters. Having previously had an interest in one another's work, and hung out together in Amsterdam—where Nutters organised a concert of a Dykstra work—in early 2020, when Nutters was in NYC for a gig, Dykstra proposed that he and Nutters collaborate on a piece. The pandemic meant that collaboration involved the two sending material back and forth between them. At the time, Nutters had been working on a piano piece "with chords, scales and lots of long silences," and Dykstra on "a lot of ambient soundscapes using field recordings as the basis of their foundation." Inevitably, the back-and-forth exchanges meant that both these elements became crucial ingredients of the joint work entitled "In Better Shape Than You Found Me," the hour-long piece which comprises the full album of the same name.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Ten Ka: Sonic Geometry: Structures, Patterns And Forms

Latvian saxophonist and composer Deniss Paškevičs normally has his feet firmly planted in the jazz domain. He has recorded excellent covers of hard bop classics and even reinterpreted John Coltrane's A Love Supreme (Impulse!, 1965). But he also has the inclination to explore different sounds from funk to folk, free improvisation, reggae, and modal musics. With Sonic Geometry: Structures, Patterns And Forms he takes on the nom de plume Ten Ka, in Japanese 天火, "meaning "fire from the sky." Here he weaves various acoustic elements with some old and some new electronic modular soundscapes.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

SeFa LoCo: Creosote

A distant train whistle blows through a broad and ominous unknown. Something scratches the walls, scraping the ramshackle boundaries around hearing. Over the loose floorboards, a plucked bass sings, while something thuds down below the floor. Noise sets in gradually on the opening track of SeFa LoCo's release Creosote—and from here, there is no escape. An environment that steadily becomes more uncertain, "All Nervous" is just as the title diagnoses: both a mind mid-immolation, and a summing totality of dislocated senses that will rail piecemeal over the next twelve minutes.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Gabriel Vicéns: The Way We Are Created

Puerto Rican jazz guitarist & composer Gabriel Vicéns has been living in New York City since 2016 but, for this album, he chose to explore traditional Puerto Rican music (Bomba and Plena—music and dance styles born from African slavery and Caribbean influences) blended with his own compositional style. He was also exposed to Cuban Changüí, and began incorporating some stylistic devices from it into his guitar playing.
ROCK MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Leo Lindberg Trio: Swedish Songbook Series Volume 1

The Leo Lindberg Trio briskly takes us through ten originals that were all written many years ago. Yes, that needs some clarification. Creative Swedish producer and artist Pontus de Wolfe has taken a series of contemporary Swedish songs, dating as far back as 1790, into the future—well, at least into the present. The lyrics are gone. The melodies are enhanced. The tunes swell in the jazz environment. So much so, that there is no need to be familiar with the originals, although it is said that most Swedes are. This is traditional Swedish music given a facelift, and a rhythm section.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Burnt Belief: Mutual Isolation

Mutual Isolation is the fourth album from Burnt Belief, the collaborative project of guitarist Jon Durant and bassist Colin Edwin. Edwin is known for playing in Porcupine Tree, his duet Twinscapes with bassist Lorenzo Feliciati, and O.R.k. with King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto, among other projects. Durant has made a series of solo soundscape albums and recently worked with composer & guitarist Stephan Thelen on their duet album Crossings (Alchemy Records, 2021) as well as Thelen's Fractal Guitar (MoonJune Records, 2019) and Fractal Guitar 2 (MoonJune Records, 2021).
ROCK MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Cathy Segal-Garcia: Social Anthems, Volume 1

Proving there is still some life in the spirit of '60s activism—and even in the decades beyond it—vocalist Cathy Segal-Garcia gives us six tracks which meld jazz, folk and pop idioms in a way which sounds both classic and contemporary. Drawing on the talents of a fine band and a couple of intriguing guest vocalists, Segal-Garcia delivers these tunes with confidence and a winsome disposition.
MUSIC
