DENVER – The Denver Nuggets entered Monday’s 113-96 win over the Miami Heat without two of its stars and could be without the third for some time. With the Nuggets leading 111-94 with 2:39 left, Miami forward Markieff Morris appeared to throw an elbow into Nikola Jokic’s side to stop a fast break. Jokic retaliated with a violent shove that left Morris on the court for a few minutes. A stretcher was brought onto the court, but Morris walked to the locker room under his own power.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO