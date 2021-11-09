CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thailand plans to reopen borders to foreign workers amid shortage

By Thomson Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand plans to reopen its borders to workers from neighbouring Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, a government official said on Tuesday, in a bid to ease a labour shortage that is hurting its export and tourism-dependent economy....

