The ability of utility-scale batteries to draw energy from the grid during certain periods and discharge it to the grid at other periods creates opportunities for electricity dispatch optimization strategies based on system or economic conditions. According to our Annual Electric Generator Report, most utility-scale (greater than 1 megawatt [MW] of capacity) battery storage applications perform several roles depending on revenue opportunities or system support requirements. Frequency regulation remains the most common use for batteries, but other uses, such as ramping, arbitrage, and load following, are becoming more common as more batteries are added to the electric grid.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO