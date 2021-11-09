CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia’s daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record high

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Tuesday reported a record daily COVID-19 death toll of 1,211,...

q957.com

Mali says it may ask Russia for ‘help’ given current security situation

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Mali may ask Russia for “help” given its current security situation, Mali’s foreign minister said on Thursday during a trip to Moscow. “We are now in such a difficult situation that we may turn to our friend (Russia) for help,” minister Abdoulaye Diop told a news conference in French through a Russian interpreter. “The very existence of the Malian state is under threat.”
POLITICS
q957.com

Putin says any Belarusian move to cut gas flows risks hitting ties

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Belarus had not consulted him before raising the possibility of cutting Russian natural gas flows to Europe, adding that such a move would risk harming ties between Minsk and its key ally Moscow. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened on Thursday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
q957.com

UK PM Johnson wary of COVID “storm clouds” over Europe

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he was cautious about rising cases of COVID in Europe, warning of gathering “storm clouds” of a new wave of coronavirus infections. Britain has had much higher rates of COVID-19 than the rest of Western Europe since the summer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

Spain becomes first EU country to seek disbursement of recovery funds

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain has officially asked the European Union for the first instalment of 10 billion euros ($11.5 billion) of recovery funds, becoming the first member state to do so, the Budget Ministry said on Friday. The southern European nation received a downpayment of 9 billion euros in August...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Nationalists march in Poland amid border crisis with Belarus

With the EU weighing new sanctions on Belarus over the border issue, Lukashenko threatened Thursday to cut off Russian natural gas supplies to Europe that pass through a pipeline in his country. “I would recommend the Poles, Lithuanians and other brainless people to think before they talk,” he said.
PROTESTS
AFP

EU sees 'progress' on Belarus migrant crisis but tensions high

The European Union said Friday it was making progress on tackling a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border but tensions remained high with hundreds trapped in a no-man's land. Migrants have been trying to cross the border for months but the crisis came to a head when hundreds made a concerted effort on Monday and were pushed back by Polish border guards.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
POLITICS
News 8 WROC

Polish forces securing border and cities on Independence Day

The political standoff took on a larger scope this week as a large group of asylum-seekers, most of them from the Middle East, arrived at the border. Some tried to force their way across, and hundreds, possibly thousands, remain in makeshift camps in freezing temperatures, deepening humanitarian concerns.
POLITICS
AFP

Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis 'misguided': Erdogan aide

Blaming Turkey or its national airline for the humanitarian crisis at the Polish border with Belarus is "misguided", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top foreign policy adviser told AFP on Saturday. But Erdogan's foreign policy aide Ibrahim Kalin said accusations that Turkey somehow contributed to the border crisis were unjust.
IMMIGRATION
q957.com

EU regulator lists new side-effect of J&J COVID-19 shot

(Reuters) – Europe’s drug regulator on Thursday recommended addition of a rare type of spinal inflammation as a side-effect of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. It was also assessing reports of capillary leak syndrome following inoculation with Moderna’s shot. The European Medicines Agency said currently there was not enough evidence...
INDUSTRY
q957.com

Japan foreign minister says Blinken gave U.S. commitment to defend Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s new foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said on Saturday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured him in a phone call that the U.S. commitment to defending Japan, including southern islets claimed by China, was unwavering. They agreed that the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait...
WORLD
The Independent

Belarus threatens to disrupt European gas supplies over spiralling migrant crisis

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to retaliate against any new European Union sanctions by shutting down the transit of natural gas via Belarus, as the migrant crisis on its border deepened on Thursday.“We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we shut off natural gas there? Therefore, I would recommend that the Polish leadership, Lithuanians and other headless people think before speaking,” Mr Lukashenko said. His threat came as thousands of people prepared to endure another freezing night on the border between Belarus and Poland and several countries in the...
POLITICS
q957.com

West at risk of conflict with Russia, Britain’s army chief says

LONDON (Reuters) – There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no longer available, Britain’s most senior military officer said. General Nick Carter, chief of the defence...
WORLD

