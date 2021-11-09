CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stock markets again managed an all-time closing high

Cover picture for the articleLast week’s corrective bond rally stranded at the start of the fresh trading week. Core bonds ceded ground with rising inflation expectations responsible for the move. Declining real yields (post-BoE deception) no longer counter inflation dynamics. The European 10y inflation swap returned above 2% (2.06%). US Treasuries underperformed German Bunds in...

Stocks advance persists as inflation fears subside

The Dollar strengthening persists currently. Futures on three main US stock indexes are up. Brent is edging lower currently. Gold prices are extending gains today. Equity index futures are mostly rising currently ahead of University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report at 16:00 CET after Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday. Microsoft shares gained 0.49% outperforming market after Microsoft and Facebook, which changed its name into Meta recently, announced a partnership to integrate Workplace and Teams, Apple shares slipped 0.03% on Thursday.
Markets tread water while dollar eases off

Markets are largely flat in early trade, with German wholesale inflation pushing into its highest levels since 1974. In the UK, AstraZeneca has been easing back despite plans to profit from the vaccine. European markets tread water as German wholesale prices continue to rise. Dollar rally eases off for now.
Inflation woes continue

The week is ending a little flat, with equity markets not far from their opening levels, rather in keeping with the mood in equities throughout. It's impossible not to look at everything this week through the lens of inflation, most notably in the US. In many ways, stock markets have performed remarkably against the backdrop of high inflation and higher rates to come. Central banks and low inflation have been a backstop for years, the next year is going to look very different.
Weekly focus: Will US consumers be daunted by higher inflation?

After the flurry of central bank meetings and strong US jobs report last week (see US Labour Market Monitor - Stronger jobs report but participation remains subdued), markets calmed down somewhat at the start of this week. However, another strong upside surprise in US October CPI inflation (printing at 6.2%, highest since 1990) turned the tables, highlighting the risk that inflation will be more persistent than expected by the Federal Reserve and thus raising the probability of a faster tightening of monetary policy (see Global Inflation Watch - Highest US wage growth in more than 10 years). The market response was clear with a jump in global bond yields and equities selling off. Markets have now priced in three 25bp Fed hikes in 2022, which pushed EUR/USD below the 1.15 level amid broad USD strengthening. Spill-overs were also seen in European fixed income markets, with higher yields and spread widening between EU-Core and periphery government bonds. US Brent oil moved back above USD85 per barrel after the US administration signalled it will refrain from releasing strategic reserves to the market.
USD/JPY flirts with daily lows, struggles to defend 114.00 mark

USD/JPY witnessed a modest pullback from near two-week tops touched earlier this Friday. A combination of factors should help limit the corrective slide and attract some dip-buying. The USD/JPY pair edged lower through the early North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, below the 114.00 mark in the...
Major change in trend US stocks, T-bonds, US Dollar

11/11 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 13 handle gap up and then traded another 5 handles higher, for an opening minute high of the day. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 15 handles lower into a 10:32 AM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 11 handles higher into an 11:40 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 12 handles into a 12:17 PM low. From that low, the S&P traded in an 8 handle rising trading range into a 2:40 PM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 10 handles lower into the close.
USD/JPY struggles at 114.00 as the New York session ends

USD/JPY reached two-week tops around 114.00 retreating the upward move as the New York session began. The USD/JPY pair fell amid US dollar weakness across the board. Flat US bond yields undermined the US dollar prospects against the Japanese yen. The USD/JPY retreated from weekly tops around 114.00, fell 0.17%,...
USD/CAD retreats from 1.2600, on weaker than expected US consumer sentiment

USD/CAD slump for the first time in three days after posting losses of almost 1.70%. USD/CAD fell amid US dollar weakness across the board. USD/CAD: The 1-hour chart depicts a triple top chart pattern, with a target of 1.2530. USD/CAD struggles to gain traction above 1.2600, is falling 0.31%, trading...
