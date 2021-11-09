US stock markets again managed an all-time closing high

After the flurry of central bank meetings and strong US jobs report last week (see US Labour Market Monitor - Stronger jobs report but participation remains subdued), markets calmed down somewhat at the start of this week. However, another strong upside surprise in US October CPI inflation (printing at 6.2%, highest since 1990) turned the tables, highlighting the risk that inflation will be more persistent than expected by the Federal Reserve and thus raising the probability of a faster tightening of monetary policy (see Global Inflation Watch - Highest US wage growth in more than 10 years). The market response was clear with a jump in global bond yields and equities selling off. Markets have now priced in three 25bp Fed hikes in 2022, which pushed EUR/USD below the 1.15 level amid broad USD strengthening. Spill-overs were also seen in European fixed income markets, with higher yields and spread widening between EU-Core and periphery government bonds. US Brent oil moved back above USD85 per barrel after the US administration signalled it will refrain from releasing strategic reserves to the market.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO