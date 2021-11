TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A missing Lincoln County, Mo. teen who was last seen leaving for school has been found. Police found Taneah Bowdry, 14, after she was reported missing. Police say she was last seen around 6:40 a.m. leaving for the 9th Grade Center in Moscow Mills, but did not return home. On Wednesday morning, the Troy Police Department said her parents are being reunited with their daughter.

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO