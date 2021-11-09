CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Singapore delays appeal hearing on disabled man's execution

By ANNABELLE LIANG Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6Any_0cqxL9cX00

Singapore's top court on Tuesday postponed the appeal hearing for a Malaysian man on death row believed to be mentally disabled, after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, in a case that has drawn international attention.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, 33, was scheduled to be executed by hanging on Wednesday for trying to smuggle a small amount of heroin into the country — less than 43 grams (1.5 ounces).

The Malaysian national was sentenced to death in November 2010, under Singapore's strict anti-drug laws. Previous attempts to reduce his sentence to life in prison or receive a presidential pardon have all failed, despite pleas from the international community and rights groups.

The Court of Appeal's Judge Andrew Phang said Nagaenthran had tested positive for COVID-19, after the defendant had been brought into dock but then abruptly taken away again.

The court dismissed a prosecutor’s suggestion to have Nagaenthran testify via video.

“We have to issue a stay of the execution until all proceedings are concluded. That is the proper order of things,” Phang said.

The stay on the execution followed a court ruling on Monday that had already granted a similar order, pending the result of the appeal at Singapore's highest court.

Nagaenthran’s defense lawyer, M. Ravi, has based his appeal on the argument that executing a mentally disabled person is a violation of Singapore’s Constitution.

Death penalty opponents say Nagaenthran’s IQ of 69 was disclosed during an earlier lower court hearing, a level that is internationally recognized as an intellectual disability.

But the court ruled that Nagaenthran knew what he was doing and upheld the death sentence.

Defense lawyer Ravi told reporters that he was “pleasantly surprised” by Tuesday's development and will use the extra time to bolster his case.

“A state-sanctioned murder ... has been averted by a COVID disease. That seems to be the irony of this development today,” he said.

Nagaenthran’s mother, two younger siblings and cousin were not present in the courtroom Tuesday, but have been allowed daily prison visits since traveling from their hometown of Ipoh in northern Malaysia last week.

His older sister, Sarmila Dharmalingam, who didn’t make the trip, said these visits will be replaced by phone calls, given the news.

While she worries about her brother's condition, she is relieved that his execution has been stayed. "But I’m only a little bit happy, because I know they haven’t actually stopped the execution, only given it a temporary stay,” Sarmila said.

Legal experts — including with the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network and Amnesty International — have called the execution of an intellectually disabled man inhumane and a violation of international law.

Members of the international community, representatives of the European Union, and global figures such as British business magnate Richard Branson have also called for Nagaenthran’s life to be spared, and used the case to draw attention toward anti-death penalty advocacy.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob reportedly asked for leniency “purely on humanitarian grounds” in a letter addressed to Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, dated Nov. 3.

Malaysia’s anti-drug laws are similarly harsh, with the majority of people on death row in the country due to drug offenses.

Singapore's home affairs ministry said the country takes a “zero-tolerance stance against illicit drugs," in response to media queries on Friday.

“The penalties, including the death penalty, for the illegal trafficking, importation or exportation of drugs are made clear at our borders, to warn traffickers and syndicates of the harsh penalties they potentially face,” the ministry said.

Anyone found with over 15 grams (0.5 ounces) of heroin faces the death sentence in Singapore, although judges can reduce this to life in prison at their discretion.

The last execution in Singapore was in 2019.

———

Associated Press writer Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Singapore urged not to hang disabled Malaysian in drug case

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore is due to hang a Malaysian man next week for smuggling a small amount of heroin into the country, but legal and human rights groups are urging the execution be halted because the man is intellectually disabled. Nagaenthran K.Dharmalingam, then 21, was detained in...
ASIA
AFP

Singapore urged not to hang mentally disabled trafficker

Singapore faced calls Friday not to hang a mentally disabled Malaysian man for trafficking a small amount of heroin into the city-state, with campaigners criticising the planned execution as "despicable". Sarmila took her mother and another relative to catch a flight earlier on Friday to the neighbouring city-state, where they will be able to visit Nagaenthran in the days before he is hanged. 
ASIA
The Independent

Rights groups condemn Singapore as it mulls executing drug trafficker with ‘serious’ mental disabilities

Governments and human rights experts are calling on Singapore not to execute a convicted drug trafficker they say has “serious psychosocial and intellectual disabilities.”On Monday, Singapore’s high court stayed the execution of Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, known as Naga and Nagen, a Malaysian man sentence to death in 2010 for carrying 43 grams of the narcotic diamorphine into the country, and rights groups are pushing to make this reprieve permanent.They argue that it would violate international law to execute Dharmalingam, who has an IQ of 69, and who supporters say there is evidence was forced to carry drugs as a...
HEALTH
Vice

Intellectually Disabled Man Spared Imminent Execution After Catching COVID

In a twist few saw coming, Singapore’s highest court has delayed the execution of an intellectually disabled man convicted of drug trafficking after he was found to have tested positive for COVID-19. Addressing a crowded courtroom today, three judges adjourned the hearing and announced their decision to delay the execution until proceedings could be concluded. They ruled that the court felt it would be “inappropriate” to proceed with the execution—originally scheduled for Nov. 10—“given the circumstances.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
BBC

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam: Singapore halts execution of man with low IQ

A court in Singapore has put on hold the imminent execution of a Malaysian drug smuggler who campaigners say has limited mental capacity. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday for attempting to bring a small amount of heroin into Singapore 12 years ago. Malaysian authorities and human...
ASIA
NBC News

Singapore court stays Malaysian's imminent execution after Covid-19 infection

SINGAPORE — A Singapore court on Tuesday stayed until further notice the execution of a Malaysian convicted of drug smuggling, on the grounds of "common sense and humanity" after confirming he had tested positive for COVID-19. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 33, was due to be hanged on Wednesday morning and the court had convened on Tuesday for a ruling on a last-ditch appeal that argued the Malaysian should not be hanged because he was not of sound mind.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amnesty International#Intellectual Disability#Kuala Lumpur#Malaysian#The Court Of Appeal#Covid
realcleardefense.com

China Calls Biden’s Bluff on Taiwan

Less than a day after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China were to launch an attack on the territory, one of the Communist Party's leading propaganda organs is calling the president's bluff. The Global Times, a Communist Party mouthpiece closely tied to...
FOREIGN POLICY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
The Independent

Meghan aide ‘regretted’ not giving evidence in High Court privacy battle

A former aide to the Duchess of Sussex “regretted” not giving evidence after she won her legal battle against The Mail On Sunday’s publisher over its reporting of a letter to her estranged father, the Court of Appeal has heard.Meghan, 40, won a High Court privacy battle with the publisher earlier this year, after a judge found the publication of the letter to Thomas Markle, 77, sent in August 2018, was unlawful.Jason Knauf, former communications secretary to Meghan and Harry, sensationally claimed in a witness statement released to the media on Wednesday, that the duchess wrote the letter with the...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

446K+
Followers
113K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy