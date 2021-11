Wave Chapelle closed out his Pink Pack on Friday, and he did so in style with “Same.” The track features a lot of the smooth elements of the previous releases, but feels almost transitory from a lyrical standpoint, moving back into the direction of hustle-centric raps that we’ve seen in other monthly packs. The track is also a flex, however, talking about doing the same old things; they just happen to be grinding and getting money. We’ve seen Chapelle remain consistent on his weekly drops so far, and there’s no doubt more as we approach the end of the year. Check out “Same” below:

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO