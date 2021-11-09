CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Marketmind: Melt up?

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs this a melt-up? As confidence grows that the world’s biggest central banks are in no hurry for raising interest rates despite progress on the jobs and post-COVID reopening fronts, stock markets have powered to new record highs. A stronger S&P 500 close on Tuesday would see it notching its longest...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Guedes says markets underestimate Brazil, rebuffs The Economist

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Friday said markets are underestimating the country’s growth potential, adding that he expects the economy to grow by more than 5% this year and by at least 1% in 2022. Guedes rejected criticism by The Economist this week that...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaas Knot
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
104.1 WIKY

European shares notch new highs as Richemont leads surge in luxury stocks

(Reuters) – European shares hit record highs on Friday, with luxury stocks flying high on the back of strong earnings from Cartier-owner Richemont. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% as of 0828 GMT, hitting a new peak in early trading. Richemont surged 7.8% after beating profit estimates in the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Citi#Stoxx#Zew#European#Jpmorgan#Fed#Ecb#Brc#Gmt
MarketWatch

Dow slips below 36,000 as Disney's stock skids over 7% lower but broader stock market aims for Thursday turnaround

U.S. stocks open mostly higher Thursday morning, spearheaded by a rebound in technology shares, which had led the market south Wednesday after red-hot inflation data sent Treasury yields soaring. The bond market was closed in observance of Veterans Day but stocks remain open as usual. However, poor quarterly results from Walt Disney & Co. , which reported results late Wednesday, were weighing on the blue-chip index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 72 points, or 0.2%, at 35,993; the S&P 500 index was trading 0.2% higher, however, at 4,655 and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7% to reach around 15,724. The gains for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite come after both indexes registered their worst days since Oct. 4. Signs that troubled China real estate group Evergrande has again avoided a default also were credited for improving sentiment on Wall Street.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
investing.com

Charting The Stock Market “Melt Up,” And The Fed’s Naivety

Charting the stock market “melt-up” in prices, and the Fed’s naivety of the laws of physics, may be of benefit to younger investors. After more than a decade of rising prices, accelerating markets seem entirely normal, detached from underlying fundamentals. As a result, new acronyms like “TINA” and “BTFD” get developed to rationalize surging prices.
STOCKS
dallassun.com

Records shattered on Wall Street as stocks go into complete melt up

NEW YORK, New York - Strong jobs growth saw Wall Street's main indices forge ahead on Friday, to new record highs. "Although the data bodes well for the recovery in the U.S., the rise in earnings year on year of 4.9% does highlight worries about wage inflation," Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown told Reuters Friday.
STOCKS
investing.com

Marketmind: Dovish Fed taper, now hawkish BoE?

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Well done Mr. Powell! The Federal Reserve Chair looks to have managed to sell the dialling back of the bank's massive stimulus programme as a dovish taper and investors can now return to the joys of stock markets at record highs.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Market 'Melts Up' As Economic Growth Weakens

With earnings season in full swing, stocks continued to push higher this past week. Even disappointing earnings from Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) couldn’t keep the bulls down much. So far, the earnings season has pretty much aligned with expectations. As noted by FactSet:. “Overall, 56% of the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy