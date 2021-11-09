‘Pokemon GO’ Celebrates the Release of ‘Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’ with a New Event Featuring Pokemon from the Sinnoh Region and More

The popular MMORPG Ragnarok Online comes to mobile as Ragnarok Origin! Become the hero of an epic adventure set in a fantastic open-world environment! Immerse yourself in a vast fantasy world full of mysterious monsters and epic characters. Explore massive landscapes, legendary kingdoms, and mythical dungeons in this open-world role-playing game! Don't miss the chance to win a Tesla S during pre-registration period! https://ragnarok-origin.com Welcome to Ragnarok Origin, where your fantasy adventure comes to life! - A life of adventure awaits you in Ragnarok's open-world MMORPG! - Cute high-quality anime-style graphics - Customize character growth through unique build combinations - Join groups of extraordinary heroes to discover the secrets of Rune-Midgarts! - Collect, train, and evolve powerful mercenaries to fight by your side in overwhelming monster battles! - Explore an open world filled with diverse kingdoms, empires, epic castles, and cute characters, all filled with a rich narrative and history! ◈ Endless Build Customization ◈ - Customize and upgrade your weapons, armor, magic spells, and more to refine your play style and defeat your opponents - Take your character’s power to the next level by levelling up your abilities to overcome dark dungeons and powerful MVP monsters that you'll encounter on your adventures! ◈ Fantasy RPG Story Campaign ◈ - Discover adventure, fun, and even mysterious secrets hidden in this magical world - Choose your path and embark on unique missions, events, and daily quests - Collect and grow mystical cute pets that help you on adventures - Meet unforgettable friends and defeat powerful foes along the way ◈ Dynamic Action Battles◈ - Hundreds of weapons with improved animations! - Sensitive controls allow swift response to changing battlefield conditions - Fight in multiple magical and legendary arenas throughout the kingdom! - Choose your RPG battle strategy, learn new attacks, and prepare your potions for battle! ◈ Mercenary System for Solo Players ◈ - Hire mercenaries with various talents to join your adventures! ◈ Community Social System – Let’s play together! ◈ - Form lasting bonds in the community! Adventure with your friends in real time! Enjoy the unique raids, challenges, and stories with your friends! - Play an important role in your team! Everyone plays an important role in the Ragnarok Origins party system. Which role will you take? Tank, DPS, or Support to make your team stronger? - Enjoy special community content with guild members! Get together to enjoy guild feasts, guild matches, and more! - Let’s party! Dance together with your friends and guild members. Don’t forget to enter a weekly surprise draw at the weekend feast! ◈ Express Yourself ◈ - Show off your unique style with hundreds of cute outfits, hats, and accessories - Earn points for upping your fashion game - Use the Wardrobe to get dressed any time, anywhere! ◈ Explore A Beautiful World ◈ - Vibrant high definition graphics with 2.5D and 3D camera options - Find epic adventures all over the continent of Midgard! - Unique music in each town to set the mood ◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈◈ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RagnarokOriginNA/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ro_origin Discord: https://discord.gg/tYVwgFtY.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO