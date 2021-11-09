CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nissan raises profit outlook as sales rebound from pandemic slump

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday raised its full-year operating profit outlook by 20% as sales rebounded from a pandemic slump and tight supplies of vehicles allowed it to lower incentive payments and boost margins. Nissan like other big global carmakers has...

Cheddar News

Used Car Sales Platform Shift Reports Record Q3 Revenue

Business is booming for the used car marketplace Shift while the automotive industry as a whole struggles with demand and supply chain issues stemming from the global semiconductor shortage. Co-CEO and co-founder George Arison joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the company's stellar Q3 earnings and how it was able to meet demand.
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Apple supplier Foxconn’s Q3 profit leaps past estimates, boosted by smartphone demand

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for consumer electronics as people work remotely through the coronavirus pandemic. Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, reported July-September net profit of T$36.98 billion ($1.33 billion), up 20%...
BUSINESS
Person
Jacqueline Wong
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Reuters

Burberry's revenue rebounds from pandemic

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) said its revenue returned to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of its financial year, driven by strong growth in mainland China, South Korea and the United States. The company, which recently poached Versace boss Jonathan Akeroyd to be its...
BUSINESS
#Reuters#Nissan Motor Co#Honda Motor Co#Toyota Motor Corp
MarketWatch

Schick, Wet Ones parent Edgewell beats profit and sales expectations, gives in-line outlook

Edgewell Personal Care Co. reported Thursday fiscal fourth-quarter profit that more than doubled and revenue that rose above expectations, and while demand is improving supply-chain disruptions are ongoing and inflation is "significant." Shares of the consumer products company, which brands include Schick, Playtex, Hawaiian Tropic and Wet Ones, were still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Sept. 30 rose to $44.1 million, or 80 cents a share, from $21.0 million, or 38 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 beat the FactSet consensus of 84 cents. Sales grew 11.1% to $543.2 million, above the FactSet consensus of $522.4 million, while cost of sales increased 11.9%. Wet shave sales rose 3.8%, sun and skin care sales jumped 37.9% and feminine care sales increased 9.9%. For fiscal 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $2.98 to $3.26, surrounding the FactSet consensus of $3.07, and sales growth in the low-single digit percentage range, while the FactSet sales consensus of $2.10 billion implies 3.7% growth. The stock has dropped 15.5% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Japan’s stimulus package to include aid to firms hit by rising oil cost -draft

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economic stimulus package will include steps to cushion the blow to firms from rising crude oil prices, a draft plan of the government’s package obtained by Reuters showed on Friday. The package will also include steps to ramp up domestic production of semiconductors as well as...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Marks & Spencer raises profits outlook but warns over soaring supply costs

The retail giant saw underlying pre-tax profits jump to £269.4 million in the six months to October 2 against losses of £17.4 million a year earlier. Marks & Spencer has increased its annual profits outlook for the second time in less than three months after a sales rebound, but warned over surging costs and disruption due to supply chain issues.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
techxplore.com

Nissan triples profit forecast despite chip crunch

Nissan tripled its full-year net profit forecast on Tuesday as it rebounded from the impact of the pandemic with a strong quarterly performance, saying it expected to withstand challenges including the chip crunch and rising raw material prices. The Japanese auto giant has faced a series of trials in recent...
BUSINESS
newschain

Nissan reports quarterly profit despite supply issues

Nissan reported a profit for the July-September quarter, managing to reverse earlier losses despite challenges that include shortages of computer chips and rising costs for materials. The 54.1 billion yen (479 million US dollars) profit for the last quarter compared with a 44 billion yen loss racked up in the...
ECONOMY
smarteranalyst.com

Nuvei Swings to Profit in Q3, Raises Outlook

Nuvei Corp (NVEI) reported strong third-quarter results. The global payment technology partner also increased guidance for Fiscal Year 2021. Indeed, total volume increased 88%, from $11.5 billion to $21.6 billion. E-commerce accounted for 83% of the total volume. Revenue for Q3 2021 came in at $183.9 million, an increase of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

ManpowerGroup Will Rebound From The Pandemic Dip

Despite making a post-pandemic recovery, this company is priced as if profits will never return to pre-pandemic levels. ManpowerGroup (MAN) remains a Long Idea after 3Q21 earnings. ManpowerGroup’s Attractive Risk/Reward. I made ManpowerGroup a Long Idea in July 2018 and the stock has underperformed the market since then. However, the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Coty Shares Gain On Q1 Beat, Raised FY22 Sales Growth Outlook

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year, to $1.37 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.36 billion. Like-For-Like (LFL) revenue increased 20.6% Y/Y, driven by a 33.6% increase in Prestige and a 3.0% increase in Consumer Beauty. Revenue in the Americas rose 23.6% Y/Y, EMEA...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bakingbusiness.com

In face of challenges, Mondelez raises sales outlook

CHICAGO — Supply-chain challenges, including transportation and labor shortages, dampened growth at Mondelez International, Inc. in the company’s third quarter. While cautioning that these challenges are likely to persist and have an impact on fourth-quarter results, Mondelez still raised net sales guidance for 2021 and held its net income outlook steady.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Online fashion retailer Zalando's profit falls as in-store sales rebound

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando (ZALG.DE) reported a slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as it offered discounts to try to keep customers shopping online after physical stores reopened following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns. Europe's biggest fashion e-commerce player said its third-quarter adjusted operating...
BUSINESS

