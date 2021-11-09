CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Polluted White Dwarfs Reveal Exotic Mantle Rock Types on Exoplanets in our Solar Neighborhood

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBulk silicate planet (BSP) compositions of polluted white dwarfs (PWDs) are compared to bulk silicate compositions of the inner planets20-22,24-27 and the BSPs inferred from Hypatia stars17, as well as (a) mantle rocks from Earth21 (peridotites and pyroxenites), and (b) crustal rocks from Earth31, Moon32 and Mars. MgO + SiO2 +...

