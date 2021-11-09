CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Trailer: 'B-Boy Blues' [Directed by Jussie Smollett]

By Rashad
James Earl Hardy's 1994 best-selling book, 'B-Boy Blues,' gets a film adaptation courtesy of former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett. Serving as his feature film directorial debut, 'Blues,' also produced by Smollett,...

Comments

Southern Mema
3d ago

I would not watch because Jussie is director. period. I wouldn't give him a penny of my money .

Greatest Person
3d ago

ain't no way people are going to see this? too much gayness for me.

jennifer gray
3d ago

I understand you want to come out and let the world know but dammit some of us, if not all, don't give a good gotdamn!!! No judgment but come on bro. And he's a liar. Really, wtf?!

