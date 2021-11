Two years after delivering her debut studio album, Over It, Summer Walker has returned to let us know that she’s Still Over It. Much like its predecessor, Still Over It has a number of must-hear features like Pharrell, The Neptunes, Omarion, Ciara, Cardi B and SZA. Not to be forgotten, the project’s lead single, “Ex For A Reason,” features JT of the City Girls. With all of that said, Summer Walker is the main character in this series.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO