Today in History for November 9th

For a century, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has stood at Arlington National Cemetery to serve as a tribute to all U.S. military members who surrendered their lives and identities to protect their country.
Although there were unknown soldiers who have died on battlefields throughout U.S. history, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier had its genesis in World War I. On Nov. 11, 2021, Veterans Day, the Tomb turned 100.
