Survey: 54% of Equipment Dealers Don’t Support Deere Strike

By Travis Cleven
wxerfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of equipment dealers don’t support striking John Deere workers, according to a recent poll from Farm Equipment Magazine. The poll found roughly 54% of dealers indicated they do not...

starvedrock.media

Striking Deere workers to vote on revised Deere offer

The UAW strike at John Deere continues. The United Auto Workers issued a statement late Friday. It said John Deere revised what Deere had called its “last, best and final offer.” The UAW says the revised offer includes “modest modifications” to the last tentative agreement reached in early November. Union workers rejected that proposal offering 10% raises.
ECONOMY
CBS News

John Deere says it won't return to bargaining table with striking workers

Deere executives said the heavy equipment manufacturer is done negotiating with striking workers. Marc Howze, chief administrative officer of Deere, said Wednesday that a deal the United Auto Workers union rejected earlier this week represents the company's best offer, including an immediate 10% raise, as the company tries to contain costs.
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Deere warns employees not to expect more as strike continues

Deere executives say the company won’t return to the bargaining table with striking workers because it won’t offer a better contract than one they rejected that included immediate 10% raises. Marc Howze, the chief administrative officer of Deere & Co., said Wednesday that the deal the United Auto Workers union rejected on Tuesday represented the most it could offer and still keep its costs competitive. Pressure on the union to reach a settlement will mount the longer workers go without pay. The disputed contract would cover more than 10,000 Deere workers at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, who make the company’s iconic John Deere green tractors and other equipment.
ECONOMY
Iola Register

Deere employees will stay on strike

Most workers at Deere & Co. rejected a contract offer Tuesday that would have given them 10% raises and decided to remain on strike in the hopes of securing a better deal. The raises in the new agreement reached over the weekend were twice as big as the ones in the original offer United Auto Workers union members rejected last month, but those raises and improved benefits weren’t enough to end the strike that began on Oct. 14. The new agreement also would have provided an $8,500 ratification bonus, preserved a pension option for new employees, made workers eligible for health insurance sooner and maintained their no-premium health insurance coverage.
LABOR ISSUES
Agriculture Online

Timeline of the John Deere, UAW strike

How long has the strike situation between John Deere and 10,000 UAW members been going on? Take a look at this timeline through October for the details.
POLITICS
Benzinga

'Don't Sweat' Big Gains on Equipment Sales Booked by Carriers in Q3

Many records were set by truckload carriers during the third quarter, including a line on the income statement often overlooked by industry observers: gains on sale. With truck demand at record levels and new equipment tough to find, values in the secondary market have soared and so too have the gains fleets are booking as they swap out old tractors for new.
INDUSTRY
wxerfm.com

Agriculture Disappointed with OSHA Vaccine Mandate Exemptions

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large, private employers. The Hagstrom Report says the mandate won’t take effect until January 4th. Chuck Conner, President of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, says he’s still disappointed that the exemptions didn’t include other accommodations.
AGRICULTURE
Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

What Car Does GM CEO Mary Barra Drive?

In January 2014, Mary Barra became the first female CEO of a Big Three automaker in the United States. She is still at the helm of General Motors and under her control, the automaker launched several very special products. You may be inclined to believe one of the highest-paid executives in the automotive industry drives something powerful and exotic as a daily driver, but it turns out that’s not exactly the case.
BUSINESS
