Realme GT Neo2's European launch date and price revealed

Italian writer-director Niccolò Ammaniti’s dystopian drama “Anna,” centered on a 13-year-old girl who must contend with a viral contagion that kills off all adults on the island of Sicily, has been sold by Fremantle to over 30 territories, including a multi-territory deal with Disney Plus for key European markets.
The Sky Original production, produced by Fremantle’s Wildside and co-produced by ARTE France, the New Life Company and Kwaï, is now set to launch on Disney Plus in the U.K. and Ireland as well as Spain, Portugal, France, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
Fremantle had previously announced...
