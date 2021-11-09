CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Realme GT Neo2's European launch date and price revealed

gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

I don't nah mate. The GT hasn't actually launched in UK yet it's on the RealMe ... The GT Master has launched in the UK. It's been available on the Realme UK website since 14th of November. Rating0 |. c761233. nw}. Do you count the GT Master as launched...

www.gsmarena.com

gizmochina.com

realme Pad with Snapdragon 870 to launch soon in Europe

In September, realme launched its first tablet called realme Pad in India. It is a budget tablet with a better set of features than the competition in the country. This device is expected to release in Europe. Ahead of that, a reliable tipster reveals that the variant for the old continent will come with a much better processor.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Realme GT Neo2 reaches Thailand and Malaysia

Not too long after its official launch in China and subsequent debut in India, Realme’s GT Neo2 is now available in two more countries – Thailand and Malaysia. Buyers in Thailand get the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model for THB 13,990 ($416) while those in Malaysia can only choose the 12/256GB trim for now at MYR 2,099 ($505).
TECHNOLOGY
Advanced Television

Orange launches TOTEM European TowerCo

TOTEM, the European TowerCo wholly owned by Orange, is now operational. Orange says it will allow the company to strengthen its position as a manager and operator of passive mobile infrastructure and to benefit from new sources of growth. Its management and operation will be completely independent following the transfer...
BUSINESS
firstsportz.com

Cricket 22 Release Dates revealed: Dates, prices and more!

Cricket 22 is the first main next-gen cricket console game that will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Here are the Cricket 22 release dates, prices and more for the players to know about. The game is being developed by Big Ant Studios and is called the...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Check out Khruangbin’s 2022 UK and European tour dates

Khruangbin have announced a UK and European tour for 2022 – you can find all the details below. The Texas trio will hit the road next spring in support of their third album ‘Mordechai’, which came out in June 2020. Tickets go on general sale here at 9am GMT this Friday (November 12).
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Green Lung Announce European Tour Dates

Now that their new full-length, Black Harvest (review here), has been released amid a flurry of (due) praise, London’s Green Lung have announced initial plans to take their gospel of British-countryside cultism to the people of the United Kingdom and beyond. If you missed them amid the many, many others included in the lineup announcement for Roadburn 2022 in the Netherlands, they’ll be there doing Black Harvest in full, which is pretty fancy, and they had previously been confirmed for Desertfest London 2022 as well, which should account nicely for that April 30 date at the Underworld in Camden Town. I would be greatly surprised if those two represented the only festivals the band will play in 2022. There’s a lot of year still to unfold. Like, all of it.
MUSIC
gizmochina.com

Huawei Watch GT Runner is launching on November 17

Huawei will be holding the Smart Life Product Launch event at 7:30 PM (local time) on Nov. 17. Fresh posters released by the brand confirms that it will be announcing the Watch GT Runner through the upcoming unveiling event. As the name goes, the Watch GT Runner is designed for...
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

UK's Saietta group buys e-Traction from China Evergrande's auto unit

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British electric motor maker Saietta (SED.L) said on Thursday that it is acquiring electric powertrain company e-Traction from China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) automotive unit in a deal wroth up to 2 million euros ($2.31 million). Saietta said that its acquisition of e-Traction, a Dutch company...
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU hails ‘welcome change of tone’ as UK backs away from suspending Northern Ireland Brexit deal

The EU has hailed a “welcome change of tone” in talks on the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, suggesting the UK is backing away from threats to suspend it.Both sides have also agreed to focus on medicines and customs red tape – not the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) – when they meet again – in a further sign that the crisis can be averted.Strikingly, the Brexit minister David Frost did not repeat his threat to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, in a statement following the meeting with the European Commission.At a media briefing in...
EUROPE
asapland.com

New Audi Q2; Features, Price & Launch Date

We all well known that the German automobile industry “Audi“ is well-known for producing its legendary vehicles at the global market level. Recently, somehow the Audi Q2 model techs are leaked. It will be arriving in the late year of September 2020. Features. Let’s talked about performance first, Audi Q2...
CARS
gizmochina.com

realme GT 2 Pro spotted on IMEI listing, could launch soon

Realme only recently launched the realme GT Neo2 while its predecessor of sorts – realme GT 5G – went official back in August. The company is still keen on expanding the GT lineup further and is now seemingly working on another model called the realme GT Pro 2. Tipster Mukul...
TECHNOLOGY
tech-ish.com

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Specifications and Price in Kenya

Realme has brought the GT Master Series to the Kenyan market. The devices brought in are the GT Explorer Master and the GT Master. These, the company says will become their flagship series. The GT Explorer Master comes with a 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display, up to 12GB RAM, a 50MP main camera and much more.
WORLD
Variety

Fremantle Scores Major Disney Plus Deal, Slew of Sales, on Sicily-Set Viral Contagion Skein ‘Anna’

Italian writer-director Niccolò Ammaniti’s dystopian drama “Anna,” centered on a 13-year-old girl who must contend with a viral contagion that kills off all adults on the island of Sicily, has been sold by Fremantle to over 30 territories, including a multi-territory deal with Disney Plus for key European markets. The Sky Original production, produced by Fremantle’s Wildside and co-produced by ARTE France, the New Life Company and Kwaï, is now set to launch on Disney Plus in the U.K. and Ireland as well as Spain, Portugal, France, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Fremantle had previously announced...
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.

