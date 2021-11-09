Oppo A95 coming soon with big battery and familiar design

It seems like Oppo is just deliberately trying to confuse everybody at this point. As we are currently waiting on the Reno7 series to drop sometime this month, the smartphone giant clearly has no intention of slowing down its constant rebranding and tiny specs iteration efforts, this time adding yet another member to the Reno6 family. A leaked promo video showcases a Reno6 Lite, apparently headed to Europe shortly and outlines most of its specs. In a hardly surprising development, the Reno6 Line is basically a rebranded Oppo F19. A device that has been selling since April in India, which is pretty much identical to the Oppo F19s - a phone that has also been on Indian shelves since September. OK, so Oppo just decided to bring the phone to Europe under a different brand then? Well, it did indeed, but it also decided to bring essentially the same device to the Old Continent back in April, as the Oppo A74 and is apparently planning to release the Oppo A95 shortly as well, with pretty much the same hardware both inside and outside. Talk about a shotgun approach to phone sales.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO