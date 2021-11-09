CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Oppo A95 coming soon with big battery and familiar design

By Yordan
gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

The Oppo A95 5G has been on the market for several months, but for some reasons the company has decided to now bring an LTE version of it. Enter the Oppo A95 - a...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

