Four astronauts safely splash down in Gulf of Mexico

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], November 9 (ANI): Four astronauts from NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 have returned safely to Earth after 199 days of scientific research on the International Space Station. The astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida on Monday, completing the agency's second long-duration commercial...

www.birminghamstar.com

Related
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

Earlier this week, the International Space Station (ISS) was forced to maneouvre out of the way of a potential collision with space junk. With a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts on board, this required an urgent change of orbit on November 11. Over the station’s 23-year orbital lifetime, there have been about 30 close encounters with orbital debris requiring evasive action. Three of these near-misses occurred in 2020. In May this year there was a hit: a tiny piece of space junk punched a 5mm hole in the ISS’s Canadian-built robot arm. This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

A new era of planetary exploration: What we discovered on the far side of the moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China's Tianwen-1, an interplanetary Mars mission consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover called Zhourong.
ASTRONOMY
San Angelo LIVE!

To the Moon, Alice!

OPINION — With all the celebrities and rich people going to space lately, you might be interested to know that interstellar travel is not just for the wealthy. You, too, can blast off to the stars, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg and a kidney and a spleen. For a nominal fee, you can visit the moon. Sort of. A company called LifeShip has evidently contracted with SpaceX to offer a special deal to the average Joe, or whatever your average name happens to be. For a nominal fee of $99 LifeShip will send a sample of your personal, private DNA to the moon on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Your…
ASTRONOMY
WJHL

SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX expanded its constellation of low Earth orbit satellites on Saturday with the launch of 53 Starlink satellites from Florida. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:19 a.m. EST and deployed the satellites about 16 minutes after launch. The rocket’s reusable first stage, […]
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Hitching rides on 13 spacecraft, more than 600 humans have been to space

When the SpaceX Dragon Endurance took flight atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, it marked the fifth flight to carry humans aboard the commercially built spacecraft. It also transported among its four passengers the 600th human to make it into space. Three of the four Crew-3 astronauts are space rookies. Based on his mission assignment from NASA, European Space ...
ORLANDO, FL
AFP

SpaceX capsule with crew of four docks with ISS

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, kicking off a six-month stay on the orbiting outpost. The quartet will spend six months on the orbital outpost and conduct research to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

The Moon's top layer alone has enough oxygen to sustain 8 billion people for 100,000 years

Alongside advances in space exploration, we’ve recently seen much time and money invested into technologies that could allow effective space resource utilisation. And at the forefront of these efforts has been a laser-sharp focus on finding the best way to produce oxygen on the Moon. In October, the Australian Space Agency and NASA signed a deal to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon under the Artemis program, with a goal to collect lunar rocks that could ultimately provide breathable oxygen on the Moon. Although the Moon does have an atmosphere, it’s very thin and composed mostly of hydrogen, neon and...
ASTRONOMY
#European Space Agency#Space Exploration#Other Space#Jaxa#Commercial Crew Program#Harmony
Digital Trends

Watch highlights of SpaceX Crew-3’s arrival at the space station

SpaceX’s Crew-3 astronauts have arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) following a 10-hour rocket and spacecraft ride from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft carrying NASA’s Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, plus Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA), docked...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
clickhole.com

Closure At Last: NASA Has Closed Its Investigation Into The Challenger Disaster And Concluded That The Challenger Exploded

After 35 years of exhaustive inquiry, officials at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration have closed the chapter on one of America’s greatest tragedies: NASA has completed its investigation into the Challenger disaster and concluded that the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded. This is sad to learn, but hopefully it gives...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
East Bay Times

SpaceX capsule delivers four astronauts to the space station

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts approached the International Space Station, which orbits more than 200 miles above Earth, and made a gentle in-orbit meet-up, kicking off the astronauts’ six-month stay at the space station. This mission, called Crew-3, is the fourth mission in a partnership between SpaceX...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wfit.org

It’s Launch Day for four astronauts

NASA and SpaceX plan to launch the Dragon Crew capsule with four astronauts aboard tonight at 9:03 PM. The destination is the International Space Station, where the astronauts will spend the next six months. The weather forecast is 80% favorable, with clouds being the primary concern. Weather for tomorrow, the backup launch day, is less favorable.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

