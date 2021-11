When we talk about foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold and Mate X are two names that first come to mind. However, it wasn’t Samsung or Huawei who brought the first foldable phone to the market. That honor goes to a lesser-known Chinese brand called Royole, who became the first brand to unveil a commercially-available foldable phone back in 2018. Royole followed up with a successor last year in the FlexPai 2, which brought numerous improvements over the first model. Now the Chinese company is reportedly gearing up to launch the third model in the lineup, and a fresh leak gives us a closer look at what the brand has in store for us.

