The Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Galaxy Z Fold3 are the most recent flagship foldable phones from Samsung, and with many generational improvements in tow, they're also considered by some to be the company's first foldables that are truly worth their salt. If you own one, you've probably looked at our coverage on Android 12 and wondered when the update will land on your phone. Now, the forecast is a little bit clearer, as Samsung has released the first beta builds of its Android 12-based One UI 4 to both foldable smartphones, so you can stop being jealous of Pixel users and their quick (well, relatively quick) updates.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO