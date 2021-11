Samsung tends to launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphones in Q1 every year. The Galaxy S20 was announced in mid-February, while the Galaxy S21 was unveiled a month earlier than usual in the middle of January 2021. For the Galaxy S22 series, a recent report claimed a February launch was set in stone, though the exact dates were not clear. Now, just a few hours after posting some real-life photos of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that gave us a clear look at its final Note-like design, Jon Prosser has shared the pre-order and launch dates of the S22 series, as well.

