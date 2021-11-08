Dr. Chan Q&A: Latest COVID-19 numbers, when to vaccinate kids who are nearly 12

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Pfizer hoped the lower pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will reduce the risk of any side effects, like body aches or a lower grade fever. But doctors say those side effects are nothing compared to the long-haul symptoms a child could have after catching the virus.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
As it is, holiday gatherings with loved ones can be a careful dance of dodging landmines on the way to wonderful memories — and this year, we are adding potentially explosive conversations around vaccination status. About 58.5% of the United States is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the US...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A local father has had a change of heart about vaccination after watching his daughter almost die from COVID. Jeff Trefry now spends his days at the hospital, watching his daughter, Jadyn, on a ventilator. It is a nightmare he does not want any parent to experience. “I was watching a healthy 19-year-old die in front...
As any kid will tell you, grown-ups like to make things complicated. And they rarely miss a chance to argue about stuff. Case in point: the COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 to 11. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for kid-sized doses of the...
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet to review data on COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11. If all goes as expected, U.S. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will then make a formal recommendation that would open eligibility...
Parents across the country are deciding whether to vaccinate their kids against COVID-19. Now that the Director of the CDC has signed off on Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5-11, local parents may wonder when kids can get vaccinated in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Listen as Dr. Amy Person,...
Millions of kids ages 5 to 11 can line up to get Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. Action News Jax reported when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Monday approved a lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11. CORONAVIRUS: CDC approves Pfizer-BioNTech...
Some 28 million American children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old are now eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that it is formally recommending use of the vaccine for that age group, following a unanimous show of support from its panel of vaccine advisers. That marked the final regulatory step after the Food and Drug Administration issued its emergency use authorization last week.
Children ages 5 to 11 are now getting the Pfizer vaccine across Northern California. With the rollout for this age group underway, a lot of parents still have some questions. State epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan joined KCRA on Thursday to talk about the state’s vaccine efforts. What is the state...
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital is hosting a live Q&A session Thursday about COVID-19 vaccine for kids. This week, the CDC approved the shots, meaning kids aged 5 to 11 are now able to get vaccinated. Rami Boutros, M.D. and Chief Medical Officer Theresa Brennan, M.D. will...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dr. Stephen Turkovich, the Chief Medical Officer at Oishei Children's Hospital, said his youngest son had an odd request for his 9th birthday back in September: the COVID-19 vaccine. "Both of them have really been anxiously waiting for this. My youngest turned 9 in September. He...
Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. What are some best practices for meeting the challenges of immunizing this younger age group?
On Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off to make children as young as five eligible to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine under an emergency use authorization.
