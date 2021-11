An outspoken Cambodian union leader jailed for comments about the country's border was released on Friday after a court reduced his sentence. Rong Chhun, the leader of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, was arrested and jailed last year after accusing the government of "irregularities" over the demarcation of the eastern border with Vietnam. Activists at the time said he had been targeted as part of premier Hun Sen's crackdown on opposition voices. As he left jail on Friday evening, Rong Chhun, who denies the charges against him, told AFP: "My arrest and conviction is an attempt to silence my voice."

