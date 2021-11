2021 marks the 12th year that the Farmer Veteran Coalition has been helping those who’ve served to join the ag industry. FVC Communications Director Natalie Monroe explained, “we create a new generation of farmers and food leaders, and two, we simultaneously offer veterans a new purpose on America’s farms. It offers them a new mission that so many of them look for when they return home. And we as a team get to hear almost daily about the gratitude that they have for being on the farm.”

