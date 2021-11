Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of the crypto-centric investment firm Paradigm, has joined the board of directors for the payment startup Stripe. Stripe intends to leverage Huang’s expertise to further guide the firm’s crypto strategy. “Very few people know more about crypto — and, specifically, its potential to help internet businesses around the world — than Matt,” said Patrick Collison, co-founder and CEO of Stripe, in a blog post. “We’re delighted he’s joining our board of directors.”

