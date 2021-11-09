What was The Manchester School and which composers were involved?

The Purcell School has created a new post, thanks to the generous funding of the Sue Knussen Composers Fund. We are offering an opportunity for a composer to join us part time for a year beginning in January 2022. The successful candidate will be postgraduate or older, and in the early stages of their composing career. They will work closely with teenage students under the direction of Alison Cox, Head of Composition, and Paul Hoskins, Director of Music, and in consultation with Robert Saxton, Composer-In-Association. The purpose of the post is to support existing composition projects and to conceive, propose and facilitate new creative projects which will enrich the life of the school and the experience of our students. The School is open minded about the nature of proposals and will be interested to explore ideas with shortlisted candidates. This is an opportunity to develop your own practice, and the successful candidate will have a convincing plan to make the most of it.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO