The new president of The Healthcare Council of Western Pennsylvania, Nick Vizzoca, was appointed this week. He will begin his time as president on Dec. 1. According to The Healthcare Council of Western Pennsylvania, Vizzoca was chosen for his “operational experience and leadership skills in the healthcare setting” and because his “dynamic approach to innovation and focus on organizational culture will lead the association through these unprecedented times in healthcare.”

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO