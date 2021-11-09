Bears rookie QB Fields nearly has his moment vs Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Oklahoma is currently 6-0 and ranked 4th in the country, but the Sooners are probably fortunate to be in that position in the first place. Some feel that it’s not a matter of if Lincoln Riley’s team will end up losing, but when; outside of a blowout of FCS Western Carolina, all of their wins have been by 7 points or less.
Florida football is in crisis mode after losing three games in a row, prompting Dan Mullen to fire DC Todd Grantham and OL coach John Hevesy. Coaches on the hot seat have a tried and tested method for clinging to their jobs: Throw coordinators and position coaches under the bus.
The Bears fell disappointingly to the 49ers on Sunday, but it wasn’t because of their quarterback. If anything, Chicago only had a shot at overcoming a superior team thanks to the stellar efforts of Justin Fields. Those efforts — 175 yards passing and one touchdown, 103 yards rushing, and one...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A yellow flag emerged and a whistle blew before Alabama football’s first snap of the second quarter on Saturday night. False start, the fourth of nine Crimson Tide penalties. Before that false start, Alabama missed a field goal, surrendered a first down on a fake punt, and...
The Steelers had one of their best drafts in 2020 as far as getting play from all of their rookies. The bar was actually raised in 2021 with seven of the nine seeing significant action in seven games. So it’s safe to say that the Steelers got bulls, not bears, in the rookie market Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.
Paul Finebaum knows a coach in trouble when he sees one, and he issued a stark warning about Dan Mullen’s future at Florida on a Sunday podcast after Florida’s loss to Georgia. The SEC Network host and ESPN college football commentator laid out with Matt Barrie the schedule down the...
Pete Davidson spoofed Aaron Rodgers in last week's episode of SNL. And when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about it on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he didn't seem too happy about it. Davidson was making light of Rodgers admitting that he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite telling reporters he was "immunized" over the summer. Pat McAfee showed a photo of Davidson as Rodgers on a graphic during the show.
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei came out of the Tigers' road game against Louisville Saturday with what appeared to be a lower body ailment before returning in the minutes leading up to halftime. The setback occurred in the second quarter, with Uiagalelei being replaced by Taisun Phommachanh on the said drive as the Tigers' starter limped off the field before later returning.
The Pittsburgh Steelers look to have found a gem in rookie Najee Harris. Longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger feels the exact same way. Roethlisberger had nothing but praise for Najee Harris when asked about his development in his maiden season with the Steelers. Via Saturday Down South:. “He wants to do...
The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
It also is illogical that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for repeated violations of COVID protocols, which are all about health and safety. Or that Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined only $5,972 for taunting in the team’s loss to Pittsburgh last Monday night. Whether...
The Cleveland Browns continue to be snake-bitten with injuries and will now be without Takkarist McKinley on Sunday when they take on New England. Early Saturday morning, the Cleveland Browns released their final injury report for Sundays game against the Patriots. To nobody’s surprise, running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton are set to miss Sundays game due to COVID-19. The surprise inactive on the list? Pass rusher Takk McKinley.
Looking ahead to the offseason, these are the two worst contracts the Minnesota Vikings need to unload. At 3-5 with a bunch of close losses and a schedule that’s not getting any easier, the Minnesota Vikings are headed for an offseason reset. Head coach Mike Zimmer is on the hot seat, and general manager Rick Spielman is not far behind him.
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
Three has always been considered a number with mystical power. Depending on perspective, you can say third time's the charm or bad luck comes in threes. Christendom has the Holy Trinity. Buddhism has the Three Pagodas. Hinduism has the third eye.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was limited in practices leading up to the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Chicago Bears, but head coach Mike Tomlin left no doubt about his status for the team's Week 9 game. "Ben's playing," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Saturday, via NFL.com....
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who recently emerged as the team's starter, injured his knee while dancing at the team hotel the night before a 40-17 loss at South Carolina on Saturday. Coach Dan Mullen told reporters on Monday that Richardson had been cleared to practice that Thursday after suffering a...
Aaron Rodgers is a name to reckon with in the world of American Football. The man has been a major part of the Green Bay Packers’ line-up and his absence is really hurting his franchise. Green Bay was having a terrific run in the beginning until their winning streak came to an end against the Kansas City Chiefs.
