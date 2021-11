It is usually an actor's dream to be part of a billion dollar movie franchise, but when that franchise is the Fifty Shades Trilogy then it could be seen as more of a nightmare considering the terrible critical reception the films received, and the constant ridicule the movies have come under for over half a decade. However, the man who played Christian Grey in the movies, Jamie Dornan doesn't seem to have any regrets about being part of the dark, erotic series, and as he takes the lead in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, it is clear to see that it hasn't hindered his career either.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO