It’s AC Milan vs. FC Porto Wednesday in a 2021 Champions League matchup between teams trying to stay alive in Group B play. FC Porto comes in with four points, having won the last matchup against Milan. The Portuguese Liga club has a chance to move into the top two in the group with a win. Meanwhile, AC Milan has yet to notch a point so far in group play and is running out of time to get in the mix. Milan is tied for the points lead atop Serie A with an undefeated 10-1-0 record, but need stars like Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to step up if the Italian League club is going to keep its hopes alive. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.

UEFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO