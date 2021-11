It’s time once again (for the very first time) for America’s favorite Muppet trivia show, Hubba-Wha?!, a brand new podcast game show presented by ToughPigs.com!. This week, host Evan G. is joined by ToughPigs’ own Ryan Roe and Anthony Strand in some challenges based on The Muppets Take Manhattan. Who’s this week’s Toughest Pig? Our guests will have to answer questions about rats with jobs, saying goodbye, and Mayor Brooke Shields to win this episode’s fabulous prizes. Play along with us at home and let us know how you do!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO