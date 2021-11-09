CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketmind: Melt up?

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs this a melt-up? As confidence grows that the world’s biggest central banks are in no hurry for raising interest rates despite progress on the jobs and post-COVID reopening fronts, stock markets have powered to new record highs. A stronger S&P 500 close on Tuesday would see it notching its longest...

MarketWatch

Dow slips below 36,000 as Disney's stock skids over 7% lower but broader stock market aims for Thursday turnaround

U.S. stocks open mostly higher Thursday morning, spearheaded by a rebound in technology shares, which had led the market south Wednesday after red-hot inflation data sent Treasury yields soaring. The bond market was closed in observance of Veterans Day but stocks remain open as usual. However, poor quarterly results from Walt Disney & Co. , which reported results late Wednesday, were weighing on the blue-chip index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 72 points, or 0.2%, at 35,993; the S&P 500 index was trading 0.2% higher, however, at 4,655 and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7% to reach around 15,724. The gains for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite come after both indexes registered their worst days since Oct. 4. Signs that troubled China real estate group Evergrande has again avoided a default also were credited for improving sentiment on Wall Street.
investing.com

Charting The Stock Market “Melt Up,” And The Fed’s Naivety

Charting the stock market “melt-up” in prices, and the Fed’s naivety of the laws of physics, may be of benefit to younger investors. After more than a decade of rising prices, accelerating markets seem entirely normal, detached from underlying fundamentals. As a result, new acronyms like “TINA” and “BTFD” get developed to rationalize surging prices.
investing.com

Marketmind: Dovish Fed taper, now hawkish BoE?

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Well done Mr. Powell! The Federal Reserve Chair looks to have managed to sell the dialling back of the bank's massive stimulus programme as a dovish taper and investors can now return to the joys of stock markets at record highs.
investing.com

Market 'Melts Up' As Economic Growth Weakens

With earnings season in full swing, stocks continued to push higher this past week. Even disappointing earnings from Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) couldn’t keep the bulls down much. So far, the earnings season has pretty much aligned with expectations. As noted by FactSet:. “Overall, 56% of the...
wibqam.com

Asian bonds receive lowest foreign flows this year in Oct

(Reuters) – Asian bonds received lowest foreign inflow this year in October, hit by concerns over higher inflation levels and a slowdown in China’s economy. Overseas investors purchased a combined net total of $2.25 billion in Indonesian, Malaysian, South Korean, Thai and Indian bonds last month, the smallest buying since December 2020, data from regulatory authorities and bond market associations showed.
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Britain’s OSB posts 8% rise in lending on strong housing demand

(Reuters) – British lender OSB reported on Thursday an 8% increase in its underlying net loans for the nine months ended September and stood by its growth forecasts for the year, driven mainly by strong housing demand as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Loan volumes at lenders like OSB...
BUSINESS

