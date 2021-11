Wisconsin Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Levi T. Parker received the Maj. Richard I. Bong Award at a “Breakfast with the Boss” event hosted by Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve in September. Parker, a survey team chief with the Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team, earned the award, named in honor of Bong, a Wisconsin native and the top American air “ace” of all wars having destroyed 40 enemy aircraft in aerial combat during World War II. Bong, born in Superior, was a fighter pilot in the Army Air Corps and a Medal of Honor recipient. The award in his honor is given annually by the Milwaukee Armed Services Committee to Wisconsin service members who have displayed outstanding traits of leadership and professionalism through their contributions to their Guard or Reserve military unit and to the community.

DULUTH, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO