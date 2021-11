Stephen Curry totaled 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-13 3PT), five rebounds, six assists, and one steal in the Warriors’ 103-82 win over the Thunder on Saturday. Curry scored 20.0 points in the Warriors’ win over the Thunder, making it just another day in the office for the Golden State super-star. Although it wasn't one of his best overall performances, he was still able to put up a respectable fantasy performance while playing a season-low 27.0 minutes. He remains an elite fantasy play in all formats and should continue to produce a generous return on investment for all his investors.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO