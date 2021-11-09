CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls halt Nets' winning streak

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

DeMar DeRozan scored seven of his 28 points in a decisive run early in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls pulled away for a 118-95 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. DeRozan hit 10 of 20 shots and scored at least 25 points for the...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine has the dunk of the season

The Chicago Bulls continue to put up impressive win after win. The latest came in Wednesday night’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Each team went into the game with a record of 7-3 and was looking to build on it. The Bulls prevailed to get that 8-3 record thanks to a 117-107 victory.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lonzo Ball has unflattering comment about former team

Lonzo Ball’s former teammates might not be too happy about a recent comment that he made. The Chicago Bulls released a video to YouTube this week giving a behind-the-scenes look of their start to the season. The video included a clip of Ball addressing his teammates during practice ahead of Chicago’s opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball’s old team. Ball shared his scouting report on the Pelicans and made an unflattering remark about them.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Javonte Green
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Kevin Durant
Chicago Tribune

‘We keep the fight’: With the Chicago Bulls down by 19, DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu lead a huge 4th-quarter rally to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114

You can’t tell by looking at the box score that Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is playing in pain. Coming off a strong 26-point performance against the Utah Jazz, LaVine hasn’t shown any visible signs of distress since suffering torn ligaments in his left thumb one week ago. But LaVine can feel the difference, even if it’s not noticeable to the naked eye. “I can’t shoot the same,” he said ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls
ESPN

Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Warriors beat Bulls 119-93

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Stephen Curry put on quite a show for his old college coach from Davidson. The reigning NBA scoring champion piled up 40 points with nine 3-pointers, Draymond Green delivered another all-around effort and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-93 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.
NBA
Heat Nation

Jimmy Butler hilariously trolls DeMar DeRozan with latest Instagram post

Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler used social media to troll DeMar DeRozan, who’s having another solid year with his new team, the Chicago Bulls. Butler’s comment seems to be a show of support for the 32-year-old DeRozan, who’s had to deal with criticism about whether he is still capable of performing at a high level.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
milwaukeesun.com

NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan, Bulls hand Jazz first loss of season

DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 32 points, including a late game-clinching dunk, to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 107-99 home victory against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Jazz rallied to make it a game after falling behind by 17 points, but just didn't have enough to overcome the Bulls in the final minute and sustained first loss of the season. Their 4-0 start had been Utah's best since the 2006-07 season.
NBA
chatsports.com

Chuck Checks In: DeRozan, LaVine fuel Bulls Comeback Win

FINAL FROM BOSTON: Bulls 128, Boston 114, (Bulls: 6-1, 3-0 on the road) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (37 pts), Boston- Brown (28 pts) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10), Boston- Horford (10) LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Vucevic (9), Boston- Schroder (5). CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls, who entered the game...
NBA
bardown.com

The Bulls came back from down 19 points and fans are loving DeMar DeRozan

With the flurry of acquisitions the Bulls made in the offseason they made one thing clear. Their time is NOW. With Zach Lavine in his prime and the young players taking a bit too long to develop the Bulls brought in Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan to beef up the squad with quality veterans who can contribute immediately.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Bulls in the Top-10, So Now You Love DeMar DeRozan? More DJJ, and Other Bulls Bullets

The best Bulls team in years deserves the best alternate jersey in years. • If you thought last week’s power rankings were fun – boy – do I have the opposite of Milk Duds and Three Muskateers for you (AKA, a genuine “treat”)! Despite suffering their first loss of the season, the Bulls continued to turn heads with two highly competitive games against two playoff-caliber teams last week. The team’s one-point loss to the New York Knicks not only showed that they can contend against a more physically taxing style of play, but it also exemplified their dangerous veteran savvy with a 12-0 run in the final two minutes of action. Meanwhile, Saturday night’s 107-99 victory over last year’s top-ranked Western Conference team not only showed NBA observers the Bulls can compete with the best of the best, but it also demonstrated a short memory and strong bounceback mindset that this team has lacked for years.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy