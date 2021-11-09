DeMar DeRozan, Bulls halt Nets' winning streak

The best Bulls team in years deserves the best alternate jersey in years. • If you thought last week’s power rankings were fun – boy – do I have the opposite of Milk Duds and Three Muskateers for you (AKA, a genuine “treat”)! Despite suffering their first loss of the season, the Bulls continued to turn heads with two highly competitive games against two playoff-caliber teams last week. The team’s one-point loss to the New York Knicks not only showed that they can contend against a more physically taxing style of play, but it also exemplified their dangerous veteran savvy with a 12-0 run in the final two minutes of action. Meanwhile, Saturday night’s 107-99 victory over last year’s top-ranked Western Conference team not only showed NBA observers the Bulls can compete with the best of the best, but it also demonstrated a short memory and strong bounceback mindset that this team has lacked for years.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO