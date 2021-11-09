CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Izak Hamilton becomes the new face of Clackamas Fire

By Raymond Rendleman
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xihsy_0cqx1bIr00 Clackamas County resident takes on spokesman role while continuing fire investigations

Clackamas County resident Izak Hamilton, who began work in 2014 in the Clackamas Fire marshal's office, recently took on a role as the spokesperson for the fire district.

In his new position, Hamilton will issue press releases, talk with news reporters, contributes to the fire district's social media accounts and appear on television at the sites of fires. In addition to that long list of duties, Hamilton will continue his work as a fire investigator, one of his favorite aspects of his job for more than seven years.

Clackamas Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Paxton, who previously served as the district's spokesman from 2012-15 and from 2018-21, will continue working with the public, leading government affairs.

Hamilton said he's most enjoyed serving Clackamas Fire as an investigator, because it requires for interaction between the public and himself as a representative of the fire district.

"Investigations are great because they present a challenge, what we call the puzzle piece," he said. "But my favorite part is to be able to work with community members to help them rebuild and make sense of their lives after a loss. With that being said, I am delighted to have this opportunity to represent our organization in this capacity."

Comments / 0

Related
Gresham Outlook

Foote, Marquis: Wasco County DA's legal shenanigans are dirty pool

John Foote is the former Clackamas County district attorney. Joshua Marquis is the former Clatsop County district attorney.For our justice system to work, all the parts must do their jobs, honestly and conscientiously. Each must respect the role each plays, prosecutors enforce the law and seek justice and defense attorneys vigorously defend their clients. When that doesn't happen, the system breaks down. Such a disconnect is unfolding in The Dalles. There is plenty of crime in Wasco County, but that is not where recently elected Wasco County District Attorney Matt Ellis is focusing his efforts. Ellis, a former defense attorney...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Park for sale - Gresham can save natural gem

Longtime residents, Kelly Creek neighborhood, want city to step up and buy Lind-Carpenter Property. One of Gresham's foremost tree experts was like a kid in a candy store early in November when he visited one of the city's natural areas. Jim Buck, chairman of the Gresham Urban Forestry subcommittee, had...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Multnomah Creek floods, submerges access to falls

Rainfall causes dangerous situations in the Columbia River Gorge as experts warn 'stay away'Multnomah Creek, which flows from the base of the popular Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge, is one of the many waterways across the region that has flooded. Friday afternoon, Nov. 12, the U.S. Forest Service reported the flooding had completely submerged the underground walkway from the Interstate 84 parking lot to the falls and Historic Multnomah Falls Lodge. The tourist destination has been closed because of the water, as has the access road to the Eagle Creek trailhead. The Forest Service warns people to stay clear of all burn areas within the gorge, as there is a strong chance of dangerous landslides due to all the rainfall. Flooding blocked roads and sidewalks across East Multnomah County through the end of the week. The city of Fairview opened a sandbagging station for residents off Crestwood Street, while the Portland Bureau of Transportation reported crews working 12-15 hour shifts to clear clogged storm drains. The National Weather Service forecasts the rain letting up over the weekend. It is expected to return in force Monday, Nov. 15. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

Mayor Harden pushes untruths, distortions in Thousand Acres commentary

Troutdale City Councilor Alison Caswell reacts to criticism of actions taken to 'clean up' homeless camps at Thousand Acres. EDITOR'S NOTE: This My View is in response to Wood Village Mayor Scott Harden's commentary regarding a recent clean up at the Thousand Acres natural area on the Sandy River Delta. In that commentary Harden was critical of Troutdale City Councilor Alison Caswell's participation in that activity. Harden's commentary — "Houseless People are Residents; Treat Them Accordingly" — appeared in the Oct. 26 edition of The Outlook and is posted to the Outlook's website.
TROUTDALE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Teen dead after tree limb falls in Troutdale

Christopher Kelly, 14, died while volunteering during tree planting at the dog park in the Sandy River DeltaA 14-year-old teenager died last weekend after being struck by a fallen tree limb while volunteering at the dog park in the Sandy River Delta. At 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies and medical responders were dispatched to the Troutdale National Scenic Area on reports of a teenager being injured by a limb about a quarter-mile from the Crown Point Highway. The victim was Christopher Kelly, of Portland, who did not survive his injuries despite...
TROUTDALE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Clackamas Fire improves river rescue capabilities

SJX boat allows teams to access shallow water, respond to floods across the stateClackamas Fire recently received a new bright-yellow boat that will allow the department to rescue folks in all sorts of conditions. The 21-foot SJX boat is designed to operate in the shallowest of conditions, including water levels creeping down toward 2 inches. The rescue boat will be sent across the state to support communities during flooding. The boat was purchased using a SPIRE grant secured from the state of Oregon in 2018, and will be maintained, staffed and used by Clackamas Fire. The new boat will be operated by the Clackamas Fire Swift Water Rescue Team, a highly trained group of firefighters who respond to water-related emergencies using advanced rescue techniques and equipment. That team also is part of the Clackamas County Water Rescue Consortium, which is a group of water-rescue professionals from many fire departments, law-enforcement agencies and districts within the county. The new boat is already in service, and is being housed at Station No. 19, 19750 S.E. Damascus Lane. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Clackamas Fire Battalion
Portland Tribune

Troutdale puts old city hall on the market

Troutdale city council gets a step closer to selling vacant City Hall building. The Troutdale City Council designated the old City Hall building an "excess property" during a Sept. 28 meeting. With this action the council took the first legal step in selling the property. The city constructed the building...
TROUTDALE, OR
Portland Tribune

Survey: Hospital staff issues raise concerns

Shortages of health care and frontline workers worries older Oregonians, and has a negative impact on staff. Area hospitals struggling to have enough staff or supplies to treat all patients as the pandemic continues is a chief concern among Oregonians surveyed recently by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. A...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Fairview seeks new city administrator

Top seat at City Hall open with retirement of Nolan Young; plan to hire by early next year. The city of Fairview is launching a search for a new person to take the helm at City Hall. Fairview is in search of a city administrator, the top appointed official who...
FAIRVIEW, OR
Portland Tribune

Houseless people are residents; treat them accordingly

Wood Village Mayor Scott Harden condemns 'ransacking' of campsites occupied by people living at the Sandy River Delta Park in Troutdale. On Sept. 25, without regard for the health and safety of homeless campers, an ad hoc group of vigilantes — The Coalition to Protect 1000 Acres (Facebook) — began Illegally removing campsites from Thousand Acres Park on the Sandy River.
TROUTDALE, OR
Gresham Outlook

State, local governments at loggerheads on opioid settlement

Attorneys representing counties and cities say state government hasn't done enough to include them in the complicated processNegotiations on Oregon's share of a national opioid settlement have reached an impasse, and it could be costly for Oregonians. Lawyers for local governments and Gov. Kate Brown are grappling behind the scenes on funding from a $26 billion national opioid legal settlement that is intended to battle addiction and overdose deaths. Oregon's share — to be paid by three large companies that distributed opioids as well as by the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company — could reach $330 million under the settlement's...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Council appoints parks advisory group

Thirty-member community team will guide decision making around parks, recreationGresham City Council has voted in the members of a new community advisory group tasked with crafting a plan for local parks and recreation that have long been saddled with funding woes. The newly formed Parks & Recreation Community Advisory Group consists of 30 members representing a diverse mix of backgrounds and neighborhoods. The group will meet 12 times throughout the coming year, and eventually present Council with a series of actionable solutions. Council approved the task force membership Tuesday evening, Oct. 19. Gresham received plenty of interest...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

EDITORIAL: Johnson's bid for governor could be good for Oregon

Democratic lawmaker, running as an independent, will likely appeal to voters tired of hyper partisanship Two years ago, when state Sen. Betsy Johnson dropped a 19-page amendment to gut her fellow Democrats' cap-and-trade bill, veteran Oregonian business reporter Ted Sickinger aptly described it as a last-minute political "bomb." Last week, the Scappoose lawmaker, who's in served in the Legislature for 20 years, was at it again, dusting off her detonator and announcing she will run for governor next year, as an independent. This is not an endorsement. We applaud her decision. Here's why: Political moderation and compromise have fallen out...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Gresham faces police force shortage

City down 10% of sworn-officers; will cut popular Neighborhood Enforcement Team, Traffic Unit. Unexpected departures of Gresham police officers have left the department short-staffed and facing cuts to popular programs even as the city experiences a historic spike in shootings. The Gresham force has lost nearly 10% of sworn officers...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Shootings investigated across East County

Portland Police officers respond to five incidents of gunfire last weekend in East County; 19 across the region.Last weekend the Portland Police Bureau investigated 19 shootings, including several that took place in East Multnomah County. From Friday morning, Oct. 22, through early Sunday morning, Oct. 24, the Portland Police Enhanced Community Safety Team recovered at least 95 cartridge casings from the incidents. Several injuries and arrests occurred, and officers seized several firearms across the region. No one was reportedly injured during the weekend shootings. The East County shootings were: A D V E R T I S I...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
62
Followers
720
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy