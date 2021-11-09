CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New Mural Debuts On Riverwalk To Celebrate Black Pittsburghers

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new mural on Pittsburgh’s riverfront greets visitors from both land and water, celebrating Black Pittsburghers of the present.

Artist Camerin ‘Camo’ Nesbit started the update to the Black Lives Matter mural back in August.

The mural features twelve portraits, including Billy Porter, Wiz Khalifa, Nate the Barber, and Dr. Ayisha Morgan Lee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNG2K_0cqx1ZUH00

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Camo is the artist in residence for ‘Riverlife,’ which just added informational posters along the Riverwalk next to the new mural.

The mural is officially entitled ‘Black Flowers.’

Comments / 4

 

